Warren, PA

Corry Wrestlers Too Much for Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Logan McDonald’s 3-0 win in the final match of the night stopped Corry from earning a shutout, but the Beavers topped Youngsville 66-3 on Thursday. Corry picked up five wins by pin, plus another five via forfeit in the win. Trey Proper (172), Kael Albers (215), Logan Hodak (121), Lewis Hellyer (139), and Cooper Hodak (145) all won by pinfall.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Maplewood Too Much for Youngsville Girls

GUYS MILLS, Pa. – Maplewood built a 23-2 lead after the first quarter on its way to a 69-18 win over Youngsville. Ten different Maplewood players found the scoring column, led by Sadie Thomas, who finished with 12 points. Savannah O’Hara and Maggie Means added 10 points each for...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
NPRC Announces Fall ’22 Dean’s List

WARREN, Pa. – Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced students who achieved Dean’s List recognition for Fall 2022. Local students take classes at one of over 20 instructional locations and include Sarah Foster – Clarendon, Kara Haight – Pittsfield, Cody Hankinson – Sheffield, Savannah Nichols – Warren, and Katlyn Sobkowski – Youngsville.
WARREN, PA
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Earn Prestigious Honor

WARREN, Pa. – On Sunday, a special group of Civil Air Patrol cadets from Pennsylvania Group 6 received their Wright Brothers awards. Receiving awards were Nicholas Wiler, Tyler Walton, Kyle Nelson, Rainyn Constable and Erica Nelson. Cadets earn the award upon completing Phase I, “The Learning Phase,” consisting of...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Titusville Matmen Outlast Eisenhower

RUSSELL, Pa. – A 5-match win streak propelled Titusville to a 38-25 win at Eisenhower on Thursday. Holding a 4-3 lead after the first two matches, the Rockets won the next five, the final four by pinfall, to take a 32-3 lead. Tucker Lindell’s 14-2 major decision at 160...
TITUSVILLE, PA
Free Narcan Distribution Set for Dec. 28

WARREN, Pa. – Forest Warren Human Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, and Family Services of Warren County will be hosting a Narcan distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from noon – 5 p.m. at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center Wetmore Room. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day Worship Services in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. – The following is a list of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services across Warren County. If you do not see your church or place of worship listed, please email news@yourdailylocal.com with service days and times to be added. WORSHIP SERVICES:. Akeley United Methodist: Christmas Eve...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Sharing Warren’s Christmas Lights

WARREN, Pa. – Since Mother Nature isn’t being cooperative this year, Your Daily Local staff took a drive around Warren yesterday to share some of the fantastic Christmas lights. See just some of the great decorations put out by residents this year, and share any photos or videos...
WARREN, PA
Pieces of the Past: In Memorium

As a radio advertising sales rep, I traveled to places that most people wouldn’t usually go. On one of those occasions, I had to visit the marketing director of Warren General Hospital. Being the punctual type I was there early, Too early, I had about 15 minutes to kill....
WARREN COUNTY, PA
City Police Warn of Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl Circulating in Warren County

WARREN, Pa. – The City of Warren Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about counterfeit pills that may be laced with fentanyl circulating in the area. “The pills are small, blue in color, and stamped with the marking ‘M30,'” Police Chief Joseph Sporveri said in a statement. “These pills are being illegally manufactured and pressed into pill form.”
WARREN COUNTY, PA

