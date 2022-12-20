ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles

Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall

A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
VINELAND, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)

In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
HOWELL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places

If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Shore News Network

Santa comes early for children in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Santa and his elves, dressed as police officers came early to families across Atlantic City on Friday. Christmas came early for some special girls & boys from our area. The Atlantic City Police Department continued our annual tradition by providing a special day to six deserving families. For this special day, we partnered with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department, as well as several generous donors and sponsors. Upon receiving a sack full of gifts, Santa was escorted by police officers to homes in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, and Pleasantville. With the The post Santa comes early for children in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

60-ton Crane Flips Over on South Jersey Road, Driver Uninjured

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 PM while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

