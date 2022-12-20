Read full article on original website
Tenants in N.J. public housing complex report broken radiators and boilers ahead of deep freeze
Tenants in the notoriously troubled Stanley Holmes Village public housing complex in Atlantic City are heading into what is expected to be the area’s coldest Christmas in about 30 years without reliable heat or hot water, residents and advocates say. Residents have been reporting frequent heat and hot water...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
Developer nixes plan for Wawa in South Jersey after uproar from neighbors
The proposal for a Wawa in South Jersey that drew criticism from the community has been withdrawn by the developer. Hortense Associates decided to withdraw its pending application with the Cherry Hill Planning Board after consulting with Wawa, Richard J. Goldstein, the developer’s attorney, said in a letter to the township on Wednesday.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City to Try New Strategy to Stop Rowdy Juveniles
Ocean City will utilize a new tactic as part of a broader strategy to try to prevent large groups of rowdy juveniles from disrupting the pivotal summer tourism season. During its last meeting of 2022, City Council introduced a lengthy ordinance Thursday that would classify a litany of minor offenses such as curfew violations or littering as a “breach of the peace” to give police more power to detain juveniles who allegedly break local laws.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
roi-nj.com
Burlington County commissioners approve loans for new affordable housing units
The Burlington County commissioners are continuing to take action to support the creation of affordable housing across the county. The commissioners voted last week to approve three separate loans totaling $1.3 million to developers to assist with financing affordable housing projects in Hainesport, Burlington Township and Moorestown. Funding for the...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Critical In Asbury Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24 year old male shot on Asbury Street just after 2:30 Pm. Police arrived on the scene and found the male suffering from. Multiple gunshot wounds. Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics rushed the 24 year old to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Ems Involved In Hit & Run Accident
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton emergency services ambulance ( North Rescue ) was involved in a hit & run accident early Friday morning. The accident happened just after 1:30 Am Ems was transporting a patient to Capital Health on Calhoun Street when they were hit by a vehicle at Trent street. The patient was transferred to Lawrence township Ems to Capital Health Hospital, emts were not injured.
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided … if a barricaded, ugly pothole was...
roi-nj.com
Community Foundation of South Jersey announces round seven of COVID-19 Response Fund grants
The Community Foundation of South Jersey said it will award 20 nonprofit organizations $101,000 in a seventh round of grants from the South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund. This announcement includes funding for Phase 2 — Treatment and Phase 3 — Recovery requests. With these awards, 173 grants totaling...
Woman killed in crash after leaving N.J. mall
A Cumberland County woman died after her car collided with a tractor trailer after leaving a shopping mall parking lot on Thursday. Kiromy Saldana-Gonzalez, 30, of Vineland, was exiting the Cumberland Mall driveway in Vineland around 1 p.m. when her car crossed into the path of a tractor trailer in the area of Southwest Boulevard and Burns Avenue, according to Vineland police.
shorelocalnews.com
Gift shopping done: Now take the HERO Pledge to be a designated driver for friends and family
What if you could give your friends and family a holiday gift that is as fun as a night on the town, costs almost nothing, yet is as precious as life itself?. It’s easy. All it takes is a few clicks online and a commitment to take the HERO Designated Driver Pledge.
NJ town targets family farm association for shutdown (Opinion)
In Howell, New Jersey, a Private Membership Association called Sprouts is under fire from the town government. According to the government, the group is violating the local "land use" laws. What they are doing is gathering as families with their kids to teach the kids about agriculture, farming, animal care, and other nature-related subjects.
Locals Sound Off On Somers Point, NJ’s Top 3 Pizza Places
If there's one good thing the Garden State has going for it, it HAS to be the food. You can ask anybody that grew up in New Jersey, but has since moved away, and they'll tell you: you can't get a meal anywhere else in the country like you can here in Jersey. Whether that's because of the quality of bread/rolls, the sauces used in common dishes, or the cooking talent in general, whatever the reason, New Jersey's food is far superior when compared to most places.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
Santa comes early for children in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Santa and his elves, dressed as police officers came early to families across Atlantic City on Friday. Christmas came early for some special girls & boys from our area. The Atlantic City Police Department continued our annual tradition by providing a special day to six deserving families. For this special day, we partnered with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Pleasantville Police Department, as well as several generous donors and sponsors. Upon receiving a sack full of gifts, Santa was escorted by police officers to homes in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, and Pleasantville. With the The post Santa comes early for children in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
60-ton Crane Flips Over on South Jersey Road, Driver Uninjured
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 60-ton hydraulic crane truck overturned early Tuesday afternoon, causing a car to hit a tree as its driver tried to get out of the way. Gloucester Township police said the initial investigation determined the crane truck’s extension arm became dislodged around 1:35 PM while traveling on Little Gloucester Road in the area of Golfview Drive. The arm struck a utility line brace pole, which was knocked down.
The Best Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier this year, we did a comprehensive review of both the best casino and non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. It’s a next to a mission impossible effort because the Atlantic City area is blessed with so many fine restauranteurs. Nonetheless, just in time for your Christmas and...
