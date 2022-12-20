Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
HAROLD CLINTON “CLINT” DURHAM
Harold Clinton “Clint” Durham, age 83, passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2022, at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Mo., from a rare blood cancer and complications of COVID. He was living at the home of his daughter, near Springfield, Mo., at the time of his passing. Clint...
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sabrina D. Edgerton, 30, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving and having no insurance. She is held in the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
houstonherald.com
Raymondville man hurt in Highway B crash
A Raymondville man was injured early Friday when his van traveled off Highway B and struck a utility pole and overturned. Tpr. Jason Sentman said the westbound vehicle was driven by Kenneth L. Nix, 82, of Raymondville. He was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
kwos.com
JCMO drug bust
A Vichy man faces drug charges in Cole County. 31 – year old Jordan Sherman was arrested at a Dix Road home this week. Officers say they seized almost 150 – Fentanyl pills and a gun at the home.
houstonherald.com
Texas County in the deep freeze
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The National Weather Service said a Wind Chill Warning is in effect until 6 this evening, with a Wind Chill Advisory area-wide this evening into Saturday. It said very rarely experienced cold wind chills (-20...
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
myozarksonline.com
Fire destroys home on W Highway
A Laclede County family lost their home to a fire this morning. Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District responded to the call in the 19-thousand block of W Highway at around 5 am. Fire Chief Phillip Pitts said the family was able to get out of the home before they arrived….
80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
houstonherald.com
Texas County jobless rate increases slightly in November
Texas County’s unemployment rate inched up slightly in November, reports the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The figure was 2.9 percent, which is up one-tenth of a percentage point increase from October. According to the department, the county’s labor force was 9,209 and 8,946 had jobs. Other counties...
Ozark County Times
Brother pleads guilty to assaulting sister, sent to prison for 5 years
During the Dec. 7 session of Ozark County Law Day, Matthew B. Wollin, 39, of Bakersfield, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree domestic assault pursuant to a plea agreement with the state. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Credit for time served and probation were denied through the formal judgement entered in the case. The victim in the case was in court and approved of the plea offer, online court records indicate.
kbsi23.com
Ellington woman killed in crash in Reynolds County
REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – An Ellington woman died in a crash on Dec. 20 on Highway 21 in Reynolds County. Sharon K. Lee, 76 was driving a 2008 Toyota Scion on Hwy. 21 about 15 miles south of Ellington when she ran off the road, hit some trees and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man seriously injured in crash near Licking
A Texas County man is seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash about seven miles southwest of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dakota Jones, 25, of Licking, was driving on Highway BB Saturday morning, when he ran off the road and hit a tree. Jones was flown to...
myozarksonline.com
Well-being calls can lead to arrest
A person inside a vehicle sleeping isn’t a crime but, sometimes those types of calls to law enforcement can lead to an arrest. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap tells Regional Radio News that many times they receive calls about someone asleep in their vehicle because the caller is concerned about the well-being of the person inside.
krcgtv.com
Highway Patrol urges drivers to stay off of I-44
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Interstate 44 through central Missouri is slick and dangerous and should be avoided if possible, according to the Highway Patrol. Trooper Mike Mitchell reports that a tractor-trailer unit had jackknifed near mile marker 203, just west of Cuba, causing a pileup of trucks and passenger cars.
houstonherald.com
Winter storm to hit area on Thursday
The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that Texas County can expect a winter storm to begin Thursday. It said bitterly cold temperatures, gusty winds and accumulated snow are expected. Here are key details:. •Life threatening mind chills as cold as low as -35 degrees on Friday morning. •Wind gusts...
houstonherald.com
Lady Tigers play in holiday hoops tourney next week
Having won four straight games, the Houston High School girls basketball team will play next week in the ninth annual Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament. The Lady Tigers (5-1) are seeded fifth in the event’s 16-team bracket and face No. 12 Hartville in a first round contest on Monday (Dec. 26). Licking is the top seed and takes on No. 16 Summersville on Monday.
myozarksonline.com
Licking Man Suffers Serious Injuries
A 25-year-old Licking man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 10:30 last night (Monday) on Highway B.B., 7 miles southwest of Licking. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by Dakota F. Jones ran off the road and struck a tree. Jones was airlifted to Cox South in Springfield. He was wearing a safety device.
