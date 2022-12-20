ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies

By Steven Ruffing
WJBF
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a “faithful step forward.”

They are allowing congregations to decide if local United Methodist Churches want to separate from the denomination.

The process is a response to years of debate with LGBTQ policies and same-sex marriage.

According to the conference leaders, there are several steps to decide if a local church can separate from the denomination.

That includes church leaders meeting with the congregation.

Churches must also make sure all financial obligations are paid to the church.

The separation would also have to be voted on by the congregation before the conference would take a final vote.

Leaders said that the vote within the congregation would have to be made before March 1 each year in order to be considered by conference members during their June session.

The Local Church Discernment process can be viewed here . There you can find all steps that must be taken if a local church decides to separate from the denomination.

Conference leaders created a “disaffiliation pathway” in 2019 , separate from the Local Church Discernment Process, allowing churches to disaffiliate from the denomination due to the “conflict within The United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality.”

Comments / 15

Trump Won
3d ago

A true man of God should preach the truth and if a gay or queer person dont like it then they dont have to attend. God wins in the end.

Reply(1)
10
Mmmmmk
3d ago

lmao so now church leaders are basing God's words on a democratic vote? Run and get out of that church. They will have to answer for this nonsense

Reply
9
Carl Coffin
3d ago

The United Methodist Church went Rogue the first time thet started including LGBTQ in their CLERGY.

Reply
8
 

WJBF

WJBF

