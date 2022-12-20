Richmond Middle School students literally decked the halls and made things merry and bright during their final days of school before holiday break. Richmond Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) kicked off plans for holiday events at the school with an after-school celebration of their own. Teacher and NJHS advisor Kyle Bartels said that in early December, the NJHS split a meeting into business and pleasure. The meeting began for the 38-student membership with a school-wide scavenger hunt focused on fun photos.

