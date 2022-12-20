ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay Township, MI

Richmond City Councilor Greene offers emotional departure

Richmond City Councilor Jaime Greene bid a tearful goodbye to the council on Dec. 19, as she prepares to take her seat in state legislature representing the 65th District. During the Richmond City Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 19, officials voted to accept Greene’s resignation from her council seat. The resignation is effective as of Dec. 31.
RICHMOND, MI
Honor society sends Richmond school students off in holiday style

Richmond Middle School students literally decked the halls and made things merry and bright during their final days of school before holiday break. Richmond Middle School’s National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) kicked off plans for holiday events at the school with an after-school celebration of their own. Teacher and NJHS advisor Kyle Bartels said that in early December, the NJHS split a meeting into business and pleasure. The meeting began for the 38-student membership with a school-wide scavenger hunt focused on fun photos.
RICHMOND, MI

