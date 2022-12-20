ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Iréne Florés
3d ago

look the Guy in the wheelchair name is Abbott and he not cause and problems he is only doing he's job .we don't need to for our country to go down by haven't all illegal immigrants here in our government is supporting them go to another country not over here New York Oklahoma who knows which other country just go over there Washington DC

Iréne Florés
3d ago

omgod plz his never about weather for the people coming to our states, he just saying that so we all Americans feel sorry for those people but who ever does feel sorry we don't care no more about those people cause frist you all say one thing than change to something else why

Sharon Froschauer
3d ago

If the USA had a president like Abbott ,things would be much better

localocnews.com

Governor Newsom issues statement after court strikes down provision of gun safety law

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after a U.S. District Court deemed the fee-shifting provisions of California’s SB 1327 unconstitutional:. “I want to thank Judge Benitez. We have been saying all along that Texas’ anti-abortion law is outrageous. Judge Benitez just confirmed it is also unconstitutional. The provision in California’s law that he struck down is a replica of what Texas did, and his explanation of why this part of SB 1327 unfairly blocks access to the courts applies equally to Texas’ SB 8. There is no longer any doubt that Texas’ cruel anti-abortion law should also be struck down,” said Governor Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSA

Gov Abbott declares Texas ready for arctic blast ahead of Christmas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arctic blast is headed for much of Texas, with sub-freezing temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday weekend. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is laying out some of the steps the Lone Star State has taken to handle the cold temperatures. “One good thing...
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

El Paso residents fear for safety with Title 42 in limbo

EL PASO (NewsNation) — Residents of El Paso say they’re now overrun with illegal immigrants who are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, coming to their neighborhoods, prowling through their yards and possibly carrying weapons, causing them to fear for their safety if Title 42 ends. Patty Legarreta, who’s lived...
EL PASO, TX
Matt Lillywhite

Greg Abbott Asks National Guard To Stop Illegal Border Crossings

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently asked the national guard to stop illegal border crossings. According to Dallas News, "Some of the 400 members of the Texas National Guard deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott occupied the banks of the Rio Grande on the U.S. side, installing concertina wire. Guard members were spotted on top of the levee in an area that had previously served as a temporary mobile processing center for the U.S. Border Patrol."
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class

CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
DALLAS, TX
newsnationnow.com

Border Network director sees ‘humanitarian crisis’ in El Paso

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of migrants are crossing the country’s southern border every day, straining U.S. facilities already filled with migrants. The situation, described by some as a “humanitarian crisis,” is on display in El Paso, Texas, where the influx of migrants has left in its wake overrun shelters and families sleeping in the street.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

DPS truck security checks cause backup in El Paso’s Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A line of trucks that’s over a mile long has been forming daily off of Artcraft Road as the Texas Department of Public Safety conducts enhanced security inspections. DPS announced the action in a Dec. 13 statement: “Cartels do not care about the condition of the vehicles they send into […]
EL PASO, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Audit Found "Phantom Voters," but No Widespread Fraud in 2020 General Election

The state’s audit of the 2020 general election found no evidence of widespread fraud in Dallas County – no proof of the "big lie" that the presidency was stolen from Donald Trump. But problems with the county’s electronic poll books affected 188 voters. Additionally, the county’s administration office saw key turnover as several experienced staff members left.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Troopers patrol El Paso Border Highway as migrants scale border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While driving down El Paso’s Border Highway, holes can be seen cut into the chain link fence that runs along the canal and border fence, and with only a few Border Patrol agents in the area, Texas Department of Safety troopers are mainly the ones patrolling the border. “What we’re […]
EL PASO, TX

