Review: ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ #15 Confronts Monsters & Character Growth
Eddie Brock has grown a lot since his days of hungering for Spider-brains. In Amazing Spider-Man #15, we realize just how much. Zeb Wells, Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz and Joe Caramagna show just what a lethal protector can do- for good and ill. The Goblyn Queen’s manipulations have...
How The Worst Award Show Ever Makes For Essential Reading: Amber Ruffin And Lacey Lamar’s ‘The World Record Book Of Racist Stories’ Reviewed
With season three of The Amber Ruffin Show recently wrapped and the series’ future not yet secure (please renew The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock!), the next few Fridays might be on the bleak side (unless season four is announced, and then Christmas comes early this year). Add to that the news that Late Night with Seth Meyers is airing reruns this week (Ruffin is one of the show’s writers) and it only gets worse (not that time off for the holidays doesn’t make sense, but bah humbug).
Suited And Booted For The Last Time: ‘DC Mech’ #6 Preview
The Justice Squadron and Darkseid’s forces go head-to-head in the last stand for Earth’s safety! The Squadron has brand-new mechs with Nth metal frames, but will it be enough to stop the wrath of Darkseid’s best generals? And will Batman be able to stop Superman before he takes his revenge on the tyrant who destroyed Krypton? An intergalactic war 80 years in the making ends here!”
Have We Been Here Before? Reviewing ‘Wolverine’ #28
‘Wolverine’ takes a slightly different approach in walking down a heavily traveled road, mostly spinning its proverbial wheels before slightly advancing the overall plotline. The approaching new year could bring something far less rerun-like for the clawed mutant, but all signs are pointing towards the outlook not being good.
Skybound Offers A First Look At ‘Krona By Lorenzo De Felici’ #3
Ahead of the Holiday weekend Skybound have released a first look at Kroma by Lorenzo De Felici #3, written, drawn, and coloured by creator Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song)and out Wednesday January 18th, 2023. “Kroma’s hellish descent into the visible spectrum beyond the Pale City finds her hunted—by men, by...
Follow The Yellow Brick Road: Reviewing ‘Strange’ #9
‘Strange’ reaches the endgame as the dual Sorcerers Supreme begin a final confrontation with the Blasphemy Cartel which leads them to another deceased former ally as well as the secret behind the Cartel. Every issue of this series has been such a magically engaging experience, with great character depth and moments as well as stunning visuals and vivid colors all structured to maximize the effect of this tale. Truly a must-read series.
Lost And Found: Previewing ‘Rogue Sun’ #9
“With Hellbent targeting him at every turn Dylan finds himself without refuge and wondering if those closest to him will pay the price for his hubris. But is Dylan on a journey of redemption or on a dark path toward becoming a villain himself?”. Rogue Sun #9 is out now...
English And Spanish Preview For ‘Blue Beetle: Graduation Day’ #2
“Jaime Reyes arrives in beautiful Palmera City for a gap year with his tias working at their restaurant. But Jaime’s got another thing on his mind, like who was that mysterious Yellow Beetle, and how are they connected to the Reach message that bombarded his scarab? Can Blue Beetle track down this new scarab, or will this super-heroing bring the full might of the Justice League down on Jaime?”
Archie Comics Announces ‘Chilling Adventures Presents… Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe Of Horrors’ One-Shot
Archie Comics has announced Chilling Adventures Presents… Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe Of Horrors One-Shot, dropping next March from writers Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, and Ryan Cady, artists Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Jack Morelli. ‘Pop Tate is the glue holding Riverdale together,...
Preview: The Way Into Fairyland Is Discovered In ‘I Hate Fairyland’ #2
“Gert is more jaded than ever when she discovers the secret behind the mystery man offering her a mission he doesn’t think she can refuse. Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel’s Rocket & Groot) continue the triumphant return of I HATE FAIRYLAND!”
A New Era Begins For The Man Of Steel: Previewing ‘Action Comics’ #1050 Oversized Issue
Writers: Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Tom Taylor, and Joshua Williamson. Artist: Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, and Nick Dragotta. “The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU!. In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah’s Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and...
More Secret Histories Revealed In ‘Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons’ #3 Final Issue Preview
“The third and final chapter of the critically lauded and Eisner-nominated secret history of the Amazons crescendos with the inevitable—an all-out war against the gods. When Zeus discovers the goddesses defied him by creating the Amazons, seemingly nothing can stop his fervor to eliminate their warriors…not even Hera herself. But the Amazons’ numbers have grown, and there is a distinctly and unpredictably human element among their ranks now in Hippolyta and the tribe she leads. Their very fight for existence will alter the course of history itself and bring about one of the greatest protectors the world has ever known.”
Heavy Metal Horror: Previewing ‘Black Tape’ #1 From AWA Studios
“Jack King was a rock’n’roll god who projected a stage persona on par with the devil. After Jack dies on stage, his widow, Cindy, grapples with grief and struggles to protect his legacy, unaware that she is being surrounded by dark forces that covet the master tapes to Jack’s final, unreleased album – a heavy metal masterpiece that just might open a doorway to hell.”
‘The Experience’ To Raise Money For Fat Jack’s Comicrypt This Friday
The Experience continues its helpful fundraising with this week’s original art show. This time, the goodwill centers on Philadelphia’s Fat Jack’s Comicrypt, one of the country’s oldest direct market comic book stores. Despite operating in the city (and a few other locations) for nearly 50 years, the pandemic and other economic upsets have put the store on shakier footing. In fact, staff have set up a GoFundMe for those who can lend some support.
‘Avengers Forever’ #12 Review: A Dynamic Blockbuster Of All-Out Action
Avengers Forever #12 is another fantastic and fun issue as the assembles multiversal Avengers face off against an army of rampaging Mephistos. High energy and high stakes beautifully and brutally told by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder. Overall. 10/10. As a fan I have loved every minute of this series...
Firestar Takes Center Stage: ‘X-Men’ Annual #1 Reviewed
She was a New Warrior and an Avenger, an amazing friend and a diva. In X-Men Annual #1, Firestar finally gets her due as a member of the X-Men and a mutant. Steve Foxe, Andrea Di Vito, Sebastien Chang, and Clayton Cowles dive into Angelica Jones’ head as the X-Men face an unfamiliar foe.
