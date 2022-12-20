ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead laying low in NJ McMansion after fed fraud charges

By Kevin Sheehan, Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxHLA_0jp6nrPs00

Controversial Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was laying low at his gaudy New Jersey McMansion Tuesday, one day after getting slammed with federal charges for allegedly scamming a member of his congregation.

Whitehead, 44, was holed up at home Tuesday morning before he briefly emerged from the sprawling, two-story brick house around noon to tell a Post reporter to scram — and yelled out “Not guilty!” when pressed about the allegations lodged by Manhattan federal prosecutors Monday.

“Everybody who got arrested is not guilty,” said Whitehead, who was sporting designer clothes, including Gucci shoes and a large belt, also by the luxury label. “OK, brother?”

At one point, a black Chevy Suburban pulled right up to the door of the mansion so Whitehead could hop inside unseen — only to return moments later because he forgot something at the house.

A white Rolls-Royce SUV and a white Mercedes G Wagon were also parked in the drive of the Paramus, NJ, mansion.

Paramus police were later called to the house, going in to speak to Whitehead and then telling The Post, “He said he doesn’t want to talk to you guys.”

The flashy Brooklyn pastor, who made headlines earlier this year when he was robbed at gunpoint while delivering a sermon , was charged Monday with allegedly scamming a parishioner out of $90,000 and blowing it on luxury goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL7Jh_0jp6nrPs00
Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead was holed up in his Paramus McMansion Tuesday, one day after being hit with federal extortion charges.
J.C.Rice

The parishioner told the feds that Whitehead promised her he would use the money to buy her a home — a promise he allegedly never fulfilled.

He’s also charged with extortion in another scam, in which he allegedly received $5,000 from a local businessman and asked for a $500,000 loan, promising to use his influence to get “favorable actions” from the city in real estate deals.

Property records show that Whitehead bought the six-bedroom, seven-bath Paramus house in 2019 for $1.64 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23B3DE_0jp6nrPs00
Controversial Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead typically motors around town in a Rolls-Royce and sports designer suits and custom jewelry.
Paul Martinka

The 6,200-square-foot home sits on less than half an acre, and is currently worth more than $2.8 million, according to Zillow and Trulia.

Whitehead, who motors around in a Rolls-Royce and typically wears glittery jewelry, faces up to 65 years in federal prison if he is convicted of the federal charges, prosecutors said.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and was released on a $500,000 bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXPw9_0jp6nrPs00
Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead boasts of his ties to Mayor Eric Adams.
Instagram/iambishopwhitehead

His lawyer, Dawn Florio, denied the allegations outside the courthouse.

“We are vigorously going to defend these accusations,” Florio said. “We feel that he is being targeted and he is being turned from a victim into a villain.”

The flamboyant pastor boasts ties to Mayor Eric Adams but was also convicted of identity theft charges in 2006 for using victims’ personal information to buy cars and motorcycles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sdG1_0jp6nrPs00
Dawn Florio, the lawyer for Brooklyn pastor Lamor Whitehead, claims her client is being targeted unfairly.
Gregory P. Mango

He was sentenced to 30 years in state prison but was released for good behavior in 2013.

Whitehead is also named in a number of civil lawsuits, including one filed by a former campaign worker who claims the bishop bilked him out of $56,000.

Comments / 33

Audra Williams
2d ago

The first time I lay eyes on him. I knew he was up to no good robbing his own Church and his followers to live comfortably God doesn't like ugly and he ain't too keen on beauty 🙏🙏💯

Reply
5
S S
2d ago

OMG, so he has a history, identity theft, stealing money from numerous people sentenced to 30 years out on good behavior, and picked up where he left off. there are ppl in jail for fewer crimes. smh.

Reply(2)
4
Idalia Santana Rosado
3d ago

I know he was a fake . He’s a con artist and people believe him cuz they believe in god . I hope he goes back to jail .

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried released on record $250M bond, placed under house arrest

Shaggy-haired FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried shuffled out of Manhattan federal court — clutching a bag from a New York bagel store — Thursday after being released on a record $250 million bond as part of a deal that’ll have him await his fraud trial at his parents’ in California. Assistant US Attorney Nick Roos offered up the personal recognizance bond — possibly the “highest ever pre-trial bond” proposed by the feds — and house arrest in Palo Alto during Bankman-Fried’s first court appearance in the US. The accused fraudster — who faces a slew of criminal charges tied to the sudden implosion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC firefighter Marty Party peed on Jewish sukkah: cops

Urine for it now, Mr. Party! Cops charged an FDNY smoke-eater — aptly named Marty P. Party — with criminal mischief for drunkenly peeing on a Jewish dining structure known as a sukkah on the Upper East Side, police said Friday. The 37-year-old off-duty firefighter first kicked the hut on East 92nd Street near Second Avenue in Manhattan and damaged it around 1:12 a.m. Oct. 8, according to the NYPD. The pugnacious piddler then took a leak inside the temporary structure — used for feasting during the Jewish holiday Sukkot — before fleeing, according to police. Party, who was also identified in records as Martin Lydon, was charged with criminal mischief, according to cops. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and released. Images released by the NYPD of the alleged troublesome tinkler show him wearing a baseball cap backward, a“Dirty Dancing”-themed T-shirt and carrying something in a paper bag. Party didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Lawyer for Bronx Defenders office hit with illegal gun rap during family dispute

A lawyer for the Bronx Defenders office may now be the one in need of legal aid after getting busted with an illegal gun during a dispute outside her home, The Post has learned. Elizabeth Tissot, who joined the public defender agency in October, was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police went to her Vincent Avenue address after reports of a family rift, sources told The Post. When a man at the scene tipped off cops that Tissot owns an illegal gun, officers seized a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun — and charged her with criminal possession of...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday."We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died."He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th...
MANHATTAN, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Man Arrested for Shoplifting Over $23,000 in Merchandise from Nassau County Stores

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man for multiple larcenies that occurred within the confines of Nassau County starting from June, 2022. According to detectives, the arrest of Defendant Maki Davis, 18, of 2724 Linden Boulevard, concluded a six-month investigation into larcenies at Department stores on numerous dates throughout Nassau County; proceeds totaling approximately $23,406.93 US currency.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl

NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 20 years for raping a woman he helped walk home

BROWNSVILLE — A 44-year-old from East New York who raped a woman after he helped her and a friend get home from a party was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Donald Leo in the Kings County Supreme Court, Criminal Term on Wednesday. Following a jury trial...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
125K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy