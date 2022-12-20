ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Two Merrill students run business while also going to school

Imagine being a high school junior, and while on top of keeping your grades up and staying active in your community, you run your own business. For twins Sergei and Roman Wunsch, that is their reality as the co-founders of "Two Boys and a Lawnmower" based out of Merrill, only they shovel driveways in the winter.
MERRILL, WI
Portage County Board approves Nelsonville well funding

NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Funding for the much-needed groundwater monitoring wells in Nelsonville was once again approved by the Portage County Board at its Dec. 20 meeting. An amendment offered by Supervisor Matt Jacowski and seconded by Supervisor Barry Jacowski added the $240,135 in funding to the list of projects approved for federal COVID relief funds. The amendment passed 24-1, with only Supervisor, Scott Soik, voting no.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar

Business of the Week: Hiawatha Sports Bar
WAUSAU, WI
Increase in City of Marshfield Tax Bill Explained

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield citizens are receiving their annual property tax bills this week and are noting a significant increase. The City of Marshfield addressed the tax bill, stating on social media:. “The City of Marshfield’s Finance Department wants property owners to know the tax bill is comprised...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fischer resigns from Marshfield Common Council

MARSHFIELD — Alderman Adam Fischer is vacating the Common Council seat he has held for three years. The District 7 representative has submitted his resignation, effective December 31. Fischer was appointed by the Common Council on Oct. 21, 2019, filling the seat vacated by Jason Zaleski. Fischer was then...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
WAUSAU, WI
Marshfield Utilities Winter Storm Information – Preparation and How to Address Issues

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – With additional snow and high winds expected to affect our area Thursday and into the weekend we are anticipating possible electrical service outages. The most up to date information will be provided on our website, Facebook, and Instagram. Please follow our pages and the City of Marshfield’s page for up to date communication.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Section of Marathon County snowmobile trails open Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Mountain Bay Trail from County J going East into Shawano County will be open to snowmobiles beginning on Friday. All other trails remain closed at this time. The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Snowmobile trails in Lincoln County to open Friday

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails, county-administrated trails, in Zone 1 will open as of 3 p.m. Dec. 23. Zone 1 trails remaining closed are as follows: Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86. Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 will remain closed. All trails in Zones 2, 3, and 4 will remain closed at this time.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Wausau area obituaries December 21, 2022

Mr. Richard Allen Diestler, age 85, passed away on December 16, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born in Birnamwood, WI to Arnold and Edna Diestler. Richard married the love of his life, Dolores Swanson, on August 8th, 1959 in Birnamwood, WI and they shared 63 beautiful years together.
WAUSAU, WI
9 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Stevens Point, Wisconsin

There’s actually a reason why Wisconsin is known as the Land of Cheese and Dairy. With fun attractions such as Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company and Feltz’s Dairy Store, you can watch cheese being made and then take some fresh curds, wedges, or slices home. But, the state is also home to outstanding restaurants and other eateries.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
Crumbl Cookies to open in the Wausau area next year

A popular bakery chain will open its first Wausau-area location next year in Rib Mountain, company officials confirmed on Wednesday. Crumbl Cookies will offer its popular cookies and other baked goods at a new Rib Mountain Drive location, joining 13 Wisconsin stores currently in operation. Founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsely, the company launched its first store in 2017 in Utah and now has more than 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, officials said.
WAUSAU, WI
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Preparing to power a generator in case of a power outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The upcoming winter storm has the potential to cause power outages with the high winds expected. Generators are often the backup for providing power when the heat and lights go out. When cranking up your generator, first make sure you have the proper ventilation. “Never operate...
WESTON, WI

