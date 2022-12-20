ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People

Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout

Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%

Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
STARDOM Year-End Climax 2022 Results (12/24/22): Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye Elimination Match

STARDOM held its annual Year-End Climax show on Christmas Eve as the 2022 event was the final show before Stardom Dream Cinderella. The show featured big preview matches including a main event match via the Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye elimination match with Syuri and Giulia looking for the edge, a Christmas-themed battle, and Oedo Tai and Prominence fighting ahead of the Artist of Stardom Championship match.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point

CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
