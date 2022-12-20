Read full article on original website
Related
Roxanne Perez Reflects On NXT Women's Title Win, Notes That It Didn't Feel Real In The Moment
Roxanne Perez discusses her shocking NXT Women's Title victory. After only being with the company for nine months, Roxanne Perez shocked the world on the December 13 edition of WWE NXT when she took down Mandy Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship. Prior to Perez's win, Rose had held the belt for over 400 days.
Ruby Soho Discusses Her Goals For Next Year, Notes That She Wants To Focus On Herself
Ruby Soho wants to focus on herself in 2023. After being out of action for nearly three months, Ruby Soho returned to AEW on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. Soho, coming off of a broken nose, was able to pick up a win in her first match back against Tay Melo on the December 14 edition of Dynamite.
Drew Gulak On Returning To NXT: I See It As An Opportunity To Grow And Potentially Help Other People
Drew Gulak sees an opportunity to grow with his return to NXT. Gulak has been a member of the main roster in recent years, and he won the WWE 24/7 Championship eight times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, last competed on NXT in 2019, but he returned to the brand on the December 6 episode. He has seemingly scouted Charlie Dempsey, and he is set to host a seminar on the December 27 episode of NXT.
WWE On Fox Fans' Choice Awards, Kaito Kiyomiya/Kenoh NOAH Interview, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 23, 2022. - The video for the 2022 edition of the WWE On Fox's Fans' Choice Awards has been released. You can see the full video above. - Pro Wrestling NOAH has posted a interview between Kaito Kiyomiya and Kenoh to...
Dolph Ziggler: Tommy Dreamer Told Me Robert Roode Was, 'Basically You From Another Company'
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his career as a singles stars and as a tag team. Ziggler was the man who helped introduce wrestling fans to Big E on the main roster in 2012 and re-introduce Drew McIntyre to the main roster in 2018. He also formed a team with Robert Roode, capturing both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships as a duo.
Inside Jamie Noble's Final Match, Alan Angels' 2023 Goals, A Maximum Male Models X-Mas | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
MJF: I Could Give A Shit About The Older Guys, I Wish They Would Rot In Hell And Die Already
MJF does not care about the older generation. MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion and has made it no secret that he intends to cash in when he becomes a free agent in January 2024. MJF has dubbed himself a "generational talent" and has openly discussed his desire to transition to Hollywood, already landing a role in "The Iron Claw."
EJ Nduka: Triple H Told Me I Reminded Him A Lot Of The Rock With My Work Ethic
EJ Nduka got high praise from Triple H. Nduka signed with WWE in August 2019 after competing in college football and professional bodybuilding. Nduka was a highly touted prospect, but never made it to NXT television and only wrestled a couple of matches at NXT live events. He was eventually released in May 2021.
Athena Recalls Losing Weight In An 'Unhealthy Way' After WWE Tryout
Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) signed with WWE in 2015 after making a name for herself on the Independent scene. Though Athena signed with the promotion in 2015 and quickly rose up the ranks in NXT, she had previous tryouts with WWE where she thought she was on the verge of signing, but things didn't end up working out.
Trios Battle Royale, WWE Tag Titles | AEW Rampage & Smackdown 12/23/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@DudeFelice) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet match: Xia Li, Raquel Rodriguez, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville are announced. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Rey Mysterio vs. Angel. - Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Emma backstage. -...
Jeff Jarrett Says There Was 'A Lot Of Head Nodding' Backstage After 12/14 AEW Dynamite Segment
Jeff Jarrett reflects on taking out The Acclaimed. At AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, & Satnam Singh attacked The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn during Caster's rap. In the ring, Jarrett blasted Caster with a guitar and then cut a...
Elite and Death Triangle go No DQ, Swerve debuts faction, Shida vs. Hayter | Day After Dynamite #41
Will flies solo today, talking all of the news going into and out of Dynamite from December 21st, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 14 Results (12/17): Leia Makoa Faces Wrecking Ball
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fourteen of its show on December 17. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash (12/21) Preview: Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks, FTR, More
It's Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's the holiday season, so hoop-de-doo and dickery dock and don't forget to set your clocks because just exactly at 8 o'clock, Dynamite is coming on the TV, pal. Tonight, Bryan Danielson will speak for the first time in...
Sami Zayn Discusses His In-Ring Future, Always Giving 100%
Sami Zayn is just getting started, or maybe he's peaked. Zayn started wrestling over two decades ago and is doing arguably the best work of his career and certainly the most prominent work of his career as he's aligned with Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman on WWE television.
Athena Says There Was Interest From IMPACT Wrestling After WWE Release, Always Wanted To Be In AEW
On November 4, 2021, Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) was released by WWE after a six-year run with the company that saw her win the NXT Women's and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. After a run on the Independent scene, Athena joined AEW at AEW Double or Nothing to confront...
Women's Title Bout, Solo Sikoa, Lacey Evans, John Cena's Only 2022 Match Set For 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The card for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 is set to be a big one. In addition to John Cena's only wrestling match of 2022, a title match, and a big-time grudge bout are set up for the card on December 30. Rodriguez defeated Emma, Xia Li, Liv Morgan,...
STARDOM Year-End Climax 2022 Results (12/24/22): Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye Elimination Match
STARDOM held its annual Year-End Climax show on Christmas Eve as the 2022 event was the final show before Stardom Dream Cinderella. The show featured big preview matches including a main event match via the Donna del Mondo vs. God's Eye elimination match with Syuri and Giulia looking for the edge, a Christmas-themed battle, and Oedo Tai and Prominence fighting ahead of the Artist of Stardom Championship match.
CJ Perry: Rusev Day Will Never Die, Everyone Returns To WWE At Some Point
CJ Perry says she's sure Rusev Day will make a return to WWE at some point. Perry and Miro spent several years with WWE. She signed with WWE in 2013 and had a memorable run as Lana before her release in 2021. Likewise, Miro was a featured member of the roster throughout his time with the company until WWE released him in April 2020. Among other highlights, Lana and Rusev had a fan-favorite pairing with Aiden English, and the trio was called Rusev Day. The former Rusev then signed with AEW, and while he has been a prominent star at some points, he has only competed in four matches in 2022.
Mickie James & Jordynne Grace Tag Team! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/22/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 22nd, 2022. - KO Tag Titles: Death Dollz vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw. - Jordynne Grace & Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. - Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura. - BTI: Taylor Wilde vs. KiLynn...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0