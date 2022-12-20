ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
yaktrinews.com

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes

(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
FERNDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake

FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat

Cedar Creek Fish Passage - Project Update from California Trout on Vimeo. Nine miles of wild fish habitat on a South Fork Eel River tributary, blocked for more than 60 years, is now accessible once again thanks to a fish passage restoration project recently completed by California Trout, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and partners. Cedar Creek provides a significant portion of the cold water that flows into the Eel River’s South Fork in the summer. With the removal of an 8-foot-high dam on the creek, migratory Chinook salmon, coho salmon, steelhead and Pacific lamprey will have improved access to the creek during all their life stages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento, Northern California rain expected after Christmas weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A wet pattern bringing rain is expected across Northern California after the Christmas holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and winds throughout Northern California. The first chances of rain are expected later in the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
North Coast Journal

Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake

RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
