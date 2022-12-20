Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
kymkemp.com
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
yaktrinews.com
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
California’s north coast has a long history of strong earthquakes
(KTXL) — On Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the communities of Ferndale, Fortuna and Rio Dell, but this is not uncommon to residents and visitors of California’s far northern coast. During a press conference on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey spokesperson Cynthia Pridmore said that 40 earthquakes between magnitudes 6 and 7 have been […]
NBC Bay Area
Humboldt County Residents Still Without Power, Water Hours After 6.4 Quake
Almost 24 hours after people in Humboldt County experienced a violent earthquake, some residents are still looking for a place to sleep. Two people died and about a dozen were injured in the 6.4 magnitude quake that left homes red tagged. By early Wednesday morning, PG&E reported about 14,500 customers...
'Lost Coast' residents take stock of damage following 6.4 Humboldt County earthquake
FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Removal of Obsolete Concrete Dam on South Fork Eel Tributary Opens Nine Miles of Wild Fish Habitat
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
lookout.co
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
How To Prepare For Future Earthquakes In California
A few days ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck California. Buildings were damaged, thousands of homes lost power, and seventeen people were injured in Humboldt County. Since millions of people live in California, residents should know how to stay safe during an earthquake.
Huge Earthquake Hits California, Major Damage & 70,000 Without Power PHOTOS
Photo and video of the damage today's 6.4 #earthquake caused in Humboldt County, California. "Widespread damages" have been reported to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks from 2.5 to 4.6 have hit the area and tens of thousands are still without power.
Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake
The USGS is reporting a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. The post Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake appeared first on KION546.
North Coast Journal
Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response
FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
PHOTOS: Humboldt County recovering from 6.4-magnitude earthquake
RIO DELL, Calif. (KRON) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County was powerful enough to cause widespread damages to homes, roads, and businesses Tuesday. The epicenter was near Ferndale and local residents described the shaking as “violent.” Photographers entered some of the worst-hit areas to document damages. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services held […]
