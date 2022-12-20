FERNDALE, Humboldt County -- Humboldt County residents spent the day assessing the damage to their homes and businesses after yet another earthquake in a region where quakes are common. Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake off the coast near Ferndale came exactly one year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck about 12 miles away. "The displays, all of the sunglasses are broken," said Carolyn Knowles as she checked in on a friend's boutique on Ferndale's Main Street. In the picturesque town on the edge of the Lost Coast, the quake wasn't far away, but for such a strong shake the effects were...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO