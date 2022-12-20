Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the last weekend before Christmas meaning businesses are open, and holiday shoppers are braving the cold weather to finish their Christmas list. ”I didn’t do anything until this week, and it’s too late to do online,” holiday shopper Mark Stanton said. “At this point,...
fox56news.com
Winter front causes power outages in numerous Kentucky counties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Although the snow associated with the weather system is gone, we still see bitter temperatures bringing on power outages across the state. When it comes to this system, power outages could have been brought on by winds, rain freezing to ice on lines, and strain on power grids as they work overtime to heat homes.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
Wave 3
Tracking road conditions after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are asking people to stay at home, but we know some people have to be out there. Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow from the winter storm that hit Thursday evening. WAVE News was out in the...
WTVQ
Thousands of Kentuckians without power during winter storm
At 8:45 a.m. Friday, approximately 22,356 customers are without power across the state, according to the Kentucky Power Outage map, with the largest numbers in Woodford, Fulton, Allen, Barren, Green, Spencer, Shelby, Scott, Harrison, Madison, Carter, Lawrence, Johnson, Perry and Pike. Crews are deployed across Kentucky to work on restoring...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic front hits Kentucky
A burst pipe is never a good thing, but it is a real possibility over the next few days with more frigid air heading our way.
Wave 3
Mayor Fischer holds Louisville Metro winter storm update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Greg Fischer and other city officials are providing emergency management updates. Fischer is advising residents to stay off the roads. While roads are passable, crews are out working on the roads to clear them. Garbage will not be collected on Saturday and operations...
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is letting Kentuckians know how best to protect themselves from cold weather. Dr. Zach Harris, a doctor at Norton Healthcare, recommends that everyone stays indoors during this incoming weather, especially those with pre-existing health conditions. It is recommended that anyone who has to go...
kyweathercenter.com
Life Threatening Cold Takes Hold
Good Friday, everyone. Snow is winding down as some of the coldest air you’re ever going to find blows into the region. Wind chills are in the life-threatening category today and will stay there into the Christmas weekend. Last night’s weather was every bit as harsh as advertised. Take...
Wave 3
Businesses working through the incoming weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday night going into Friday, temperatures will be dropping below zero. The road conditions are expected to be icy with snow accumulation throughout the evening. Business owners are making accommodations for cold weather conditions coming into Louisville. Wick’s Pizza plans to work through the storm....
wymt.com
Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
Wave 3
Louisville outreach groups battle bitter cold to help the homeless
Travel misery at Louisville airport following winter storm. Crews have been out overnight, trying to treat the roads and plow the snow. Organizations working together to shelter the homeless in freezing weather. Updated: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST. Local organizations hope to shelter 200-300 people suffering from homelessness...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Harsh Winter Weather Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a brutal winter day in Kentucky and it’s among the worst you’re ever going to see with snow, wind and bitter cold temps. Looking ahead, we have snow squalls on the way through Christmas Eve and another snow maker by Monday. Let’s...
wymt.com
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
Wave 3
Metro Snow Team treats more than 2,500 miles of roadways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Snow Team has completed its first pass plowing snow routes and will be working on its second pass on Friday morning. According to a release from Metro Public Works, snow began to fall around 8:15 Thursday night and stopped snowing around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Wave 3
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on an arctic front heading into our area. Keep refreshing this page for continued updates from WAVE News reporters and the WAVE Storm Tracking Team:. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 12 p.m. - Mayor Fischer...
Wave 3
KYTC District 5 ‘Snowfighters’ prep for arctic storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 has activated its snow and ice plan, according to a release. The district maintenance staff will stay past closing Thursday with a shift change at midnight. Those crews will...
Comments / 0