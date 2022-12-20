ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Woman found unconscious on road likely hit by vehicle, Thurston Sheriff’s Office says

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 3 days ago

A woman was found unconscious Tuesday morning in the 12000 block of Rainier Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found next to the road about 7:45 a.m. by a resident who was driving through the area, Sgt. Chris Packard said. She was later taken to an area hospital.

The woman is still at the hospital and in critical condition, Packard said late Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office thinks a driver crashed into the woman and left the scene.

“She was transported with life-threatening injuries consistent with hit and run,” Packard said.

The woman was found on Rainier Road Southeast between Military Road Southeast and Spurgeon Creek Road Southeast, he said.

There are no residences in the area because it is forested property owned by Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Packard said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360- 786-5500.

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
