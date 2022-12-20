Read full article on original website
Related
Pre-Christmas Blizzard update: Where are official blizzard conditions, wind forecast
The Blizzard Warning continues in effect for the western counties and northern counties of Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at where the observations verify it’s officially a blizzard. The official definition of a blizzard is based on a combination of low visibility and strong wind gusts. A blizzard...
WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
wcsx.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck.
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
MDOT traffic cameras show blizzard’s impact on motorists across Michigan
UPDATE: Gov. Whitmer activates emergency operations center in response to blizzard. Following the arrival of a major winter storm, road conditions are extremely dicey Friday, Dec. 23. Michigan Department of Transportation road cameras show poor travel conditions, especially in West Michigan along the Lake Michigan shoreline, according to the National...
Snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan, making roads dangerous
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
Detroit News
SMART bus routes canceled due to storm, plus what's closed in Metro Detroit
As snow continues to fall and winds expected to peak around 55 mph in Metro Detroit on Friday, a number of schools and local services have announced closures. Eight counties in southeast Michigan — Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw — are under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
WOOD
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region
Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across …. Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region. Saturday, blizzard conditions are expected to continue, before letting up during the evening. Temperatures will remain low. (Dec. 23, 2022) Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 5 p.m., 122222
Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Holiday challenges for those who are grieving and …. Holiday challenges for those who are grieving...
Detroit News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday afternoon in response to what the Michigan State Police described as hazardous weather conditions resulting from a winter storm. In a statement, the state police said Michiganians were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
Detroit News
Blizzard warnings issued for wide stretch of Michigan
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southwest, west central, southern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan from Thursday night through 7 p.m. Saturday. The pre-Christmas storm is expected to produce snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with winds gusting to 55 mph, including Cheboygan,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
Comments / 0