Michigan State

WLNS

Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan

MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season

Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Slow down: MSP report multiple crashes as winter storm strikes Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - As Michiganders travel through a winter storm Friday, Michigan State Police are reminding everyone to be safe after reporting multiple crashes throughout the state.According to MSP's Fifth District in West Michigan, a total of nine semi-trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 94 near mile marker 44 in Berrien County. Police also say a patrol vehicle was hit near mile marker 48, and a semi-truck on the freeway in Van Buren County is blocking the road following a crash.In Southeast Michigan, westbound I-96 at Telegraph is closed after a semi-truck crash. In a video on Twitter, MSP Lt. Mike Shaw is urging drivers to slow down on the road."If you're going out today, make sure you are bundling up with a hat, gloves. Any exposed skin can cause frostbite pretty quick," Shaw said.In Grand Rapids, troopers assisted a jackknifed semi-truck on I-96 near M-6."If you have to travel, do so slowly and safely. Otherwise, please just stay home," MSP said in a tweet.Also in Grand Rapids, MSP responded to a head-on crash on M-57 near Shaner involving a postal vehicle and a semi-truck. 
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

SMART bus routes canceled due to storm, plus what's closed in Metro Detroit

As snow continues to fall and winds expected to peak around 55 mph in Metro Detroit on Friday, a number of schools and local services have announced closures. Eight counties in southeast Michigan — Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, Lapeer, Monroe, St. Clair and Washtenaw — are under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is expected to remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Saturday.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Weather conditions continue to deteriorate across the region

MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 5 p.m., 122222

MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center for winter storm

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Friday afternoon in response to what the Michigan State Police described as hazardous weather conditions resulting from a winter storm. In a statement, the state police said Michiganians were encouraged to avoid non-essential travel throughout the remainder...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Blizzard warnings issued for wide stretch of Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for parts of southwest, west central, southern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan from Thursday night through 7 p.m. Saturday. The pre-Christmas storm is expected to produce snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with winds gusting to 55 mph, including Cheboygan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Driving Will Be ‘Hazardous’ in These Areas This Weekend

Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
MICHIGAN STATE

