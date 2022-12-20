ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstonpublicmedia.org

Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location

Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze

HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
HOUSTON, TX
cruiseradio.net

MSC Cruises Heads to Gulf Coast, Set to Build Brand-New Terminal

MSC Cruises has announced the next phase of its United States expansion: it’s planning to homeport in Galveston, Texas. The line is in negotiation with the Galveston Wharves on the development of a fourth terminal at the port. Both parties have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining the details of a potential agreement for the development and operation of a terminal at piers 16-18.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Katy's Battlehops Brewing won't reopen after failing to find a buyer

Another Houston-area brewery is throwing in the towel. Battlehops Brewing in Katy is officially permanently closed, the team said on social media on Dec. 21. After announcing their closure in November, owners JD and Jessica Merritt had been searching for a buyer to take over the space and keep the business going. "We haven't received an acceptable offer for Battlehops," they wrote when a month had gone by.
KATY, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose

Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now

Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Check current boil water notices across Houston area

KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
