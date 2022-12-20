Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Quality Feed & Garden, a Houston staple for nearly a century, starting another chapter at new location
Co-owner Ken Cousino said he was informed about a year ago that Quality Feed & Garden, which opened on North Main Street in 1928, would need to either close or relocate. The landowner had died, his assets were being liquidated and the property in Houston's prized Heights neighborhood was being sold to a nonprofit that develops affordable housing.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
cw39.com
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Community in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, an active adult community in Conroe, a suburb of Houston. The 130,000-square-foot community will feature 115 units and is scheduled to open in spring 2024. The project is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent...
police1.com
‘You make our jobs worthwhile’: Burn survivor inspires LEOs while serving as an officer for a day
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — For 19-year-old Zaid Garcia, becoming a police officer has been a lifelong dream since he was 10 years old, but he always felt his dream might be out of reach. “I told her, ‘Mom, I think I can do it,’” Garcia told KPRC News. “To...
This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
fox26houston.com
Several refineries, plants flaring amid Houston freeze
HOUSTON - Several Houston-area refineries and plants are flaring as the area experiences freezing temperatures. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said Friday morning that several industrial facilities experienced a loss of power, and heavy flaring was expected. At least nine facilities in Pasadena, Deer Park, Houston, Channelview, and...
'It means the world to me': Greenspoint locals grateful after pastor opens church as warming center
The pastor who provided more than three funerals following the deadly 2021 freeze didn't hesitate to open his doors this time around.
cruiseradio.net
MSC Cruises Heads to Gulf Coast, Set to Build Brand-New Terminal
MSC Cruises has announced the next phase of its United States expansion: it’s planning to homeport in Galveston, Texas. The line is in negotiation with the Galveston Wharves on the development of a fourth terminal at the port. Both parties have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining the details of a potential agreement for the development and operation of a terminal at piers 16-18.
Houston Chronicle
Katy's Battlehops Brewing won't reopen after failing to find a buyer
Another Houston-area brewery is throwing in the towel. Battlehops Brewing in Katy is officially permanently closed, the team said on social media on Dec. 21. After announcing their closure in November, owners JD and Jessica Merritt had been searching for a buyer to take over the space and keep the business going. "We haven't received an acceptable offer for Battlehops," they wrote when a month had gone by.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
spacecityweather.com
As the region faces another cold night, energy companies ask Texans to conserve power right now
Hi everyone. Just a quick update this evening to set the table for a very cold night, and to provide what limited information we can on the state’s power situation. The bottom line is that lows tonight will drop to around 20 degrees in the city of Houston, with colder weather in outlying areas, and as temperatures plummet we are likely to see a strain on the state’s power grid. Please conserve energy during the next few hours.
Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked Bellaire Boulevard after a water main break led to ice across the roadway Friday morning. This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road. With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into...
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
papercitymag.com
Houston Treasures Revealed — Women and Men Who Make a Difference in the City Get a Moment
The forces behind Houston Treasures and The Social Book: Scott Evans, Warner Roberts, Sami Shbeeb and Jeff Henry (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Social Book‘s “Houston Treasures” dinner. Where: Hilton Americas-Houston. PC Moment: Presentation of the Houston Treasures honorees is always the highlight of this event....
Check current boil water notices across Houston area
KATY, Texas — With temperatures remaining below freezing, we're seeing boil water notices in parts of the Houston area. We're keeping a running list of them below. The Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area issued a boil water notice at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.
METRO bus knocks out power in Houston neighborhood after hitting transformer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Some residents in the Washington Avenue area are without power after a METRO bus crashed into a transformer knocking out power to several apartment complexes Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened near Washington Avenue and Studemont. Houston police said the area has been...
KHOU
Arctic blast: Who should and shouldn't drip their faucets during the Houston freeze?
The City of Houston is asking residents not to drip their faucets to prevent water pressure from falling. But the county suggests trickling water overnight.
Comments / 0