abc17news.com
Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Blowing snow, intense cold expected Thursday
A storm system is knocking on our doorstep this evening. It will bring accumulating snow, blustery wind and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this evening, and continue to spread south and east overnight into early Thursday. Accumulations may not be impressive, but it will be the type of snow that easily gets picked up and tossed in the wind. Stiff northwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph at times. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Add in any amount of snow and roads will also be slick. Temperatures will be a major story with our weather, as we hold near 0 by Thursday afternoon with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until Saturday afternoon. We finally see relief from this arctic air by early next week, as temperatures finally get above freezing as early as next Tuesday.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles. A couple of inches of snow fell on the area. The snowfall covered roads across the area. County road crews say they will run trucks through 2 a.m. on Friday morning.
939theeagle.com
Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday
The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.
St. Joseph, entire area, braces for snow, bitter cold
We could see between one to three inches of snow as a winter storm bears down on the Midland Empire. St. Joseph city crews are prepared. Public Works Deputy Director Keven Schneider says crews began pre-treating roads Sunday in anticipation of the snow. “Hopefully, the reality won’t be as bad...
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement for Parts of Local Area
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement, that includes portions of Southeast Missouri and all of Western Kentucky. Forecasters say the passing of the Arctic front early Thursday evening, will bring the potential for pockets of moderate to heavy snow. Due to strong winds, blowing and drifting...
abc17news.com
Tracking potential widespread snowfall on Thursday with dangerous cold following
The official start to winter comes Wednesday with the winter solstice and Mid-Missouri will be heading into the new season in full force. A late week system threatens to bring widespread snowfall and plummeting temperatures just before the Christmas holiday. SETUP. Conditions are already winter-like across the midwest to start...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather Authority Alert for dangerous cold and possible travel impacts Thursday night through Saturday
Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. This is for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, along with the chance of accumulating snow and travel impacts. A powerful Arctic cold front will blast into our area on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind...
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch In Effect Through Late Friday Night
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Snow accumulations over 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. WHERE…Portions of central and west central Illinois. WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Friday night. IMPACTS…Travel...
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
KOMU
Forecast: Wintry mix potential Monday, bitter cold with snow arrives later this week
A wintry mix will be possible in central Missouri Monday. The Storm Mode Index for Monday is a 1 on a zero to five scale. This meads that while wintry weather is possible, impacts are not fully expected and there is no need to worry. We will see some light...
Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
KRMS Radio
Numerous Crashes Along Missouri Roadways Due To Winter Storm
Missouri Troopers and local police say there were numerous slippery-road mishaps during Thursday’s snowfall and in the hours that followed. Luckily, most were so minor they haven’t turned up on the Highway Patrol’s Crash Report site and did not result in injuries. ONE that DID involved a...
