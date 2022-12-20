ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC drops its full 2023 schedule. Here are some of the highlights.

By Alex Zietlow
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOtQ0_0jp6mzaJ00

A lot of eyes will be on Bank of America Stadium on the last Saturday in February.

Major League Soccer dropped its composite schedule on Tuesday, officially revealing that Charlotte FC will open its season at home on Feb. 25. The team will face the New England Revolution and sell tickets in all levels of the stadium, hoping to replicate the magic found in the 2022 home opener in front of an MLS-record crowd.

The 2023 soccer season lasts well beyond opening weekend, however: It stretches 34 matches — 17 of which are home — and spans eight months. So there’s a lot to parse through.

Here are some of the big highlights from the team’s 2023 schedule you should know.

Charlotte FC plays Atlanta on national television. Charlotte FC’s home opener will get a lot of attention and deservedly so. But its second home match is undoubtedly circled on the team’s schedule, too.

Charlotte FC hosts Atlanta United at noon on March 11 in Bank of America Stadium. The two are not only rivals — by virtue of proximity and the fact that Atlanta, too, is a young Southeast expansion team that has helped fuel Major League Soccer’s rise — but they’re also home to two of the league’s most rabid fanbases. Atlanta boasted the best average attendance in 2022, and Charlotte FC boasted the second-best. The two will play this contest on national television on Fox.

A brutal end of May. If Charlotte FC goes through a midseason slump, it’ll likely come at the end of May. In the four matches between May 20 and June 3, the Queen City side will play three games on the road and three teams that made the 2022 playoffs: Nashville, LA Galaxy and Philadelphia. This stretch is important, yes — but 2022 taught Charlotte fans that a great September can wash away a lot of sins from May and June .

Long break at the end of July. Charlotte FC won’t play an MLS schedule between July 15 and August 20 — but the team will still be active. For the first time, all clubs from MLS and Liga MX (Mexico) will compete in an annual, monthlong, World Cup-style tournament called Leagues Cup. The event is an official CONCACAF competition and will feature 77 games hosted at MLS stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada. Groupings will be announced in January, and further information can be found on the event’s website .

How to watch every game on Apple TV. How will you be able to watch all of Charlotte FC’s contests? Apple has an answer for that . The 2023 season will see the debut of MLS Season Pass, a subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that will stream (with no blackouts) every match of the MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup. The pass will launch on Feb. 1.

Two programming notes: (1) If you are a season-ticket holder for any MLS team, you are provided an MLS Season Pass subscription for 2023. (2) Some matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, and a number of matches will be available for free on the Apple TV app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtokd_0jp6mzaJ00
Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina celebrates a team win against the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. Charlotte FC defeated the Revolution, 3-1, for their first win of the season. Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte FC 2023 schedule

For the home-opener, upper and lower bowl tickets will be on sale this week . Presale for single match tickets for the full 2023 CLTFC home schedule will launch in January.

GAME

DATE

OPPONENT

HOME/AWAY

TIME (ET)

APPLE

FOX SPORTS

1

Saturday, Feb 25, 2023

New England

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



2

Saturday, Mar 04, 2023

St. Louis

Away

8:30 PM

Apple



3

Saturday, Mar 11, 2023

Atlanta

Home

12:00 PM

Apple

FOX/D

4

Saturday, Mar 18, 2023

Orlando

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



5

Saturday, Mar 25, 2023

New York Red Bulls

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



6

Saturday, Apr 01, 2023

Toronto

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



7

Saturday, Apr 08, 2023

Real Salt Lake

Away

9:30 PM

Apple



8

Saturday, Apr 15, 2023

Colorado

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



9

Saturday, Apr 22, 2023

Columbus

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



10

Saturday, Apr 29, 2023

DC

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



11

Saturday, May 06, 2023

New York

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



12

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Atlanta

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



13

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Chicago

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



14

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Nashville

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



15

Saturday, May 27, 2023

LA Galaxy

Away

10:30 PM

Apple



16

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Philadelphia

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



17

Saturday, Jun 03, 2023

Columbus

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



18

Saturday, Jun 10, 2023

Seattle

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



19

Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023

New York Red Bulls

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



20

Saturday, Jun 24, 2023

Montreal

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



21

Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023

New York

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



22

Saturday, Jul 08, 2023

Cincinnati

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



23

Saturday, Jul 15, 2023

Montreal

Away

7:30 PM

Apple





Leagues Cup Break









24

Sunday, Aug 20, 2023

Miami

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



25

Saturday, Aug 26, 2023

LAFC

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



26

Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023

Orlando

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



27

Saturday, Sep 02, 2023

Nashville

Away

8:30 PM

Apple



28

Saturday, Sep 16, 2023

DC

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



29

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023

Philadelphia

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



30

Saturday, Sep 23, 2023

Cincinnati

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



31

Saturday, Sep 30, 2023

New England

Away

7:30 PM

Apple



32

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2023

Toronto

Home

7:30 PM

Apple



33

Saturday, Oct 07, 2023

Chicago

Away

8:30 PM

Apple



34

Saturday, Oct 21, 2023

Miami

Home

TBD (Decision Day)

Apple



Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
21K+
Followers
375
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy