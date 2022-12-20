Charlotte FC drops its full 2023 schedule. Here are some of the highlights.
A lot of eyes will be on Bank of America Stadium on the last Saturday in February.
Major League Soccer dropped its composite schedule on Tuesday, officially revealing that Charlotte FC will open its season at home on Feb. 25. The team will face the New England Revolution and sell tickets in all levels of the stadium, hoping to replicate the magic found in the 2022 home opener in front of an MLS-record crowd.
The 2023 soccer season lasts well beyond opening weekend, however: It stretches 34 matches — 17 of which are home — and spans eight months. So there’s a lot to parse through.
Here are some of the big highlights from the team’s 2023 schedule you should know.
▪ Charlotte FC plays Atlanta on national television. Charlotte FC’s home opener will get a lot of attention and deservedly so. But its second home match is undoubtedly circled on the team’s schedule, too.
Charlotte FC hosts Atlanta United at noon on March 11 in Bank of America Stadium. The two are not only rivals — by virtue of proximity and the fact that Atlanta, too, is a young Southeast expansion team that has helped fuel Major League Soccer’s rise — but they’re also home to two of the league’s most rabid fanbases. Atlanta boasted the best average attendance in 2022, and Charlotte FC boasted the second-best. The two will play this contest on national television on Fox.
▪ A brutal end of May. If Charlotte FC goes through a midseason slump, it’ll likely come at the end of May. In the four matches between May 20 and June 3, the Queen City side will play three games on the road and three teams that made the 2022 playoffs: Nashville, LA Galaxy and Philadelphia. This stretch is important, yes — but 2022 taught Charlotte fans that a great September can wash away a lot of sins from May and June .
▪ Long break at the end of July. Charlotte FC won’t play an MLS schedule between July 15 and August 20 — but the team will still be active. For the first time, all clubs from MLS and Liga MX (Mexico) will compete in an annual, monthlong, World Cup-style tournament called Leagues Cup. The event is an official CONCACAF competition and will feature 77 games hosted at MLS stadiums throughout the U.S. and Canada. Groupings will be announced in January, and further information can be found on the event’s website .
▪ How to watch every game on Apple TV. How will you be able to watch all of Charlotte FC’s contests? Apple has an answer for that . The 2023 season will see the debut of MLS Season Pass, a subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer that will stream (with no blackouts) every match of the MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup. The pass will launch on Feb. 1.
Two programming notes: (1) If you are a season-ticket holder for any MLS team, you are provided an MLS Season Pass subscription for 2023. (2) Some matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, and a number of matches will be available for free on the Apple TV app.
Charlotte FC 2023 schedule
For the home-opener, upper and lower bowl tickets will be on sale this week . Presale for single match tickets for the full 2023 CLTFC home schedule will launch in January.
GAME
DATE
OPPONENT
HOME/AWAY
TIME (ET)
APPLE
FOX SPORTS
1
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
New England
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
2
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
St. Louis
Away
8:30 PM
Apple
3
Saturday, Mar 11, 2023
Atlanta
Home
12:00 PM
Apple
FOX/D
4
Saturday, Mar 18, 2023
Orlando
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
5
Saturday, Mar 25, 2023
New York Red Bulls
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
6
Saturday, Apr 01, 2023
Toronto
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
7
Saturday, Apr 08, 2023
Real Salt Lake
Away
9:30 PM
Apple
8
Saturday, Apr 15, 2023
Colorado
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
9
Saturday, Apr 22, 2023
Columbus
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
10
Saturday, Apr 29, 2023
DC
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
11
Saturday, May 06, 2023
New York
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
12
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Atlanta
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
13
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Chicago
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
14
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Nashville
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
15
Saturday, May 27, 2023
LA Galaxy
Away
10:30 PM
Apple
16
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Philadelphia
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
17
Saturday, Jun 03, 2023
Columbus
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
18
Saturday, Jun 10, 2023
Seattle
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
19
Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023
New York Red Bulls
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
20
Saturday, Jun 24, 2023
Montreal
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
21
Wednesday, Jul 05, 2023
New York
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
22
Saturday, Jul 08, 2023
Cincinnati
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
23
Saturday, Jul 15, 2023
Montreal
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
|Leagues Cup Break
24
Sunday, Aug 20, 2023
Miami
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
25
Saturday, Aug 26, 2023
LAFC
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
26
Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
Orlando
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
27
Saturday, Sep 02, 2023
Nashville
Away
8:30 PM
Apple
28
Saturday, Sep 16, 2023
DC
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
29
Wednesday, Sep 20, 2023
Philadelphia
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
30
Saturday, Sep 23, 2023
Cincinnati
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
31
Saturday, Sep 30, 2023
New England
Away
7:30 PM
Apple
32
Wednesday, Oct 04, 2023
Toronto
Home
7:30 PM
Apple
33
Saturday, Oct 07, 2023
Chicago
Away
8:30 PM
Apple
34
Saturday, Oct 21, 2023
Miami
Home
TBD (Decision Day)
Apple
