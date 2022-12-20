Pet insurance helps safeguard animals from accidents and illness. This is how it works

During the winter months, pets face a number of hazards to their health, from hypothermia to rock salt.

Pet owners can take action to minimize an accident from happening and be prepared if one does by enrolling in pet insurance.

Here are some tips:

Pet insurance

Like any kind of insurance coverage, pet insurance plans vary, and there is no universal best plan, said Kari Steere, a licensed property and casualty insurance producer at Pawlicy Advisor , a national pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association.

The best time to sign up for pet insurance is when your pet is 6- to 18-months old, Steere says. Pets receive frequent checkups during this period of life, including vaccinations, de-worming and neutering/spaying.

“Too many pet parents make the mistake of dropping their policies when their pet is between the ages of two and four, thinking it’s not worth paying for a policy they seldom use,” Steere said via email. “However, if they try to re-enroll later in life after their pet has developed health issues, they’ll be dismayed to learn those conditions are no longer eligible for coverage.”

Owners can opt into separate insurance plans. Each covers different kinds of treatments, such as accidents and illness or even just general wellness checkups. The plans fall into a few groups, Steere said:

Accident and illness policy: Offers the most comprehensive coverage for pet medical care. This plan provides coverage for accidental injuries and illnesses. It covers treatment – including medication – for ear infections, allergies, arthritis, accidental poisoning, congenital disorders, hereditary conditions and cancer. Steere added that this is the most popular plan for pet owners.

Accident-only coverage policy: Covers accidental injuries, such as trips to the emergency room for broken bones, puncture wounds and torn ligaments.

Wellness policy: Covers bills for wellness-related care, including checkups, vaccinations, parasite prevention and microchips. Not all companies offer this plan, but some might offer it as an add-on to conventional policies.

Comprehensive coverage: Includes the accident and illness policy with a wellness program add-on. It provides the best coverage for all of a pet’s potential health concerns.

Plans don’t cover a pet’s pre-existing condition at the time of enrollment, Steere said. Insurance policies might not cover dental care not associated with an injury, according to the Washington Office of the Insurance Commissioner .

Pet insurance also fluctuates depending on an animal’s breed, gender, age and location, Steere said. For instance, insurance for an older pet would be more expensive compared to that for a younger one. Additionally, Steere said, dog insurance is more expensive than cat insurance because dogs are more prone to injuries, illness and hereditary conditions. Dogs also cost more to treat, she added.

In addition to varying costs, each policy has variables that customers shouldn’t ignore. Personal finance website NerdWallet breaks down the factors you should consider:

Premium: How much you pay the insurance company monthly for your plan.

Deductible: Amount of money you have to pay toward pet fees before your insurance company would start covering expenses. So if you chose a plan with a $1,000 deductible, then you must pay that amount toward your pet’s medical fees out of pocket before insurance pitches in. Deductibles usually have an inverse relationship to the premium. In other words, if you pay a higher premium, then your policy’s deductible is lower, and vice versa.

Reimbursement level: What an insurance company will cover for your medical fees. Levels could range from partial to full coverage. So if you receive a $500 bill and your reimbursement level is 90%, then insurance covers $450 of it.

Coverage limit: How much the insurance company would contribute toward pet fees each year. Some providers offer a fixed limit, like $8,000, while some offer unlimited coverage.

Reviewing and comparing policies can be overwhelming. To find the right plan for you, start reviewing popular insurance companies such as Lemonade , Healthy Paws , Spot , Embrace , ASPCA and Fetch by the Dodo . In addition, consumers should consider with a national broker like Pawlicy Advisor to make comparing plans easier. Pawlicy Advisor provides free, personalized recommendations based on individualized needs.

Winter illnesses

Even if you’re committed to protecting your pet under an insurance plan, winter time still poses a risk to your animal’s well being.

Pets are more likely to catch certain illnesses and conditions during winter, such as hypothermia, which is when an animal’s body temperature drops below normal, according to Veterinary Specialists of the Rockies , an animal hospital in Castle Rock, Colorado. An animal could develop hypothermia when its fur gets wet from snow or rain, and the condition can be life-threatening.

Similarly, the cold weather makes pets more susceptible to frostbite , which is when skin and other tissue freeze. Frostbite occurs on a pet’s more exposed areas, like the nose, toes, ears and tail. Frostbite isn’t usually a fatal ailment like hypothermia.

As more ice accumulates outside, owners might salt their driveways and fill vehicles with antifreeze liquid. Both of these chemicals are harmful to animals. Antifreeze contains chemicals lethal to cats and dogs, and it has a sweet taste that could be attractive to pet’s taste buds. Rock salt used to melt ice can irritate or burn canine paws. Your animal might lick their paw to relieve irritation and ingest some of the salt’s toxic chemicals.

House maintenance publication House Method says pet owners can take measures to protect their animals from winter-related ailments: