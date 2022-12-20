Bringing out the black: Kentucky unveils alternate uniforms it will wear Wednesday night

The Kentucky men’s basketball team will be debuting some new uniforms Wednesday night.

For its Unity Series game against Florida A&M at Rupp Arena, the Cats will be donning new black uniforms that were unveiled to the public Tuesday afternoon.

The new uniforms will feature plenty of elements already familiar to Wildcats fans: The “KENTUCKY” word mark across the front, the UK interlocking logo on the right side of the shorts and a single stripe running down the left side of both the jersey and shorts.

The most significant change, obviously, will be that the uniform set is primarily black, with blue as the secondary color and white trim throughout.

A gold UK patch can also be found on the back neckline of the jersey, and the flying Wildcat head will be on the belt line of the shorts.

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin poses in UK’s new alternate black uniform. UK will wear the new uniform for its Unity Series game on Wednesday night. UK Athletics

Kentucky men’s basketball will wear a new alternate black uniform for its game Wednesday night against Florida A&M. Pictured are the shorts as part of the uniform set, which feature the interlocking UK logo on the right side and the flying Wildcat head on the belt line. UK Athletics

UK senior forward Jacob Toppin is the player modeling the new alternate jersey in photos released by UK on Tuesday.

Just moments after the new jersey was revealed to the public, Toppin told reporters what he thought of the new look.

“They’re nice. ... I like them a lot, but Coach Cal has a history of black uniforms, so let’s see how tomorrow goes,” Toppin said. “We’re here to play basketball, we’re not really here to look good, but obviously these uniforms look good.”

Fellow senior Oscar Tshiebwe was in the dark, literally, about the new jersey announcement.

He had no idea it was coming, and hadn’t seen the new uniform set before being shown the jersey reveal video by a reporter.

What did he think of the new uniform after being shown the video?

“Black is tough. That is tough, playing in black,” Tshiebwe said.

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin poses in UK’s new alternate black uniform. The Wildcats will wear the uniform on Wednesday night against Florida A&M. UK Athletics

Over the summer, Kentucky unveiled new uniforms for its four-game exhibition trip to the Bahamas.

Additionally, Kentucky has also played in new home uniforms and new road uniforms this season.

How to purchase UK’s new black uniform

The alternate black jersey is already available for Wildcats fans to purchase online.

On Kentucky’s Fanatics team shop, the jersey is priced at $74.99.

A link to the jersey for purchase can be found here: https://bit.ly/3HPsIjG .

Wednesday

Florida A&M at No. 13 Kentucky

What: Unity Series

When: 7 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Florida A&M 2-7, Kentucky 7-3

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Kentucky won 96-76 on March 19, 2004, in the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio.