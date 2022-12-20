ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Hospital - Shiloh

Conswayla Frazier-Bosley-Taylor and DeAndre Taylor, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1

Brittany and Aaron Winard, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 2

Brytzy Juarez Hedina and Dalton Schrack, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 2

Anna and Justin Dulle, Aviston, a girl, Dec. 2

Ashley Schroeder and Allan Jaimet, Percy, a girl, Dec. 3

Lauren and Jordan Baum, Smithton, a girl, Dec. 3

Heidi Heitgerd and Kenneth James Jr., Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 4

Jessica and Tucker Schnerre, Edwardsville, a girl, Dec. 5

Gylier Smith and Jamal Williams Sr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, Dec. 5

Mandy and Leonard Burress Sr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5

Kristen and Alex Burke, Germantown, a boy and a girl, Dec. 5

Allison and Donald Francescon, Smithton, a boy, Dec. 6

Brittany and Christopher Metcalf, Percy, a girl, Dec. 6

Shaunyelle Murphy and DeKeithre Moore, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Dec. 6

Mallory and Zach Timmermann, Mascoutah, a girl, Dec. 6

Leslie and Mark Killian, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 6

Angelina Brown and Dehvion Malone Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6

Jayda Miller and Sheldon Zomphier Jr., St. Libory, a boy, Dec. 7

Abigail and Allen Farmer, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7

Meghan Main and Marshall Sowder, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 9

Destiny Little and Kamron Gray, Centralia, a boy, Dec. 9

Jessica and Wayne Gibson, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 9

Akiya Perry, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 9

Shelby Louveau and Mathew Dash, Sparta, a boy, Dec. 10

Raylynn Stroede and Avery Gasser, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 11

Michala Harris and Ke’Sean O’Bannon, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11

Rachelle Lawson and Brad Coons, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 11

Savanna Graham and Nathan Wallace, Greenville, a girl, Dec. 12

Julie Dayton, Coulterville, a boy, Dec. 12

Stephanie Lafollette, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12

Rachel and Kyler Childress, Fayetteville, a boy, Dec. 14

Azalya Gambrell and Antonio Tamayo, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14

Jessica Woods, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 14

Keyona Cotton and Jerry Akins, III, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 15

Kaitlyn Kantor and Seth Zimmer, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 15

Melanie and Robert Hill, Scott AFB, a boy, Dec. 15

Krystal Cooper and Stephen Wesselman, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15

April and Gary Parker, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 16

Claudia Bairfield Bailey, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 16

Tristan Juenger and Collin Barrett, Red Bud, a girl, Dec. 17

Christian and Nathan Leadbetter, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 17

Kerrie Turner and Courtney Carter Jr., Lovejoy, a girl, Dec. 17

Erin and Eric Stephens, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 18

Rebecca Lawrence and Christopher Rowlett, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18

Jessica Rusteberg and Paris Wade, Caseyville, a boy, Dec. 19

Jessica and Anthony Tate, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 19

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese

Lynette and Hayden Williams, Highland, a boy, Oct. 5

Emily and Logan Mitchell, Highland, a girl, Oct,. 7

Abby and Kyle Detmer, Bartelso, a boy, Oct. 7

Lorena Avalos, New Baden, a girl, Oct. 8

Danielle and Grant Wells, Vandalia, a boy, Oct. 9

Tyra Waner, Pocahontas, a boy, Oct. 11

Jessica Rosol, Centralia, a boy, Nov. 1

Brittney Bracken, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 1

Madison and Justin Kleber, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 1

Kelly Knox, Greenville, a boy, Nov. 2

Helen Smith, Centralia, a girl, Nov. 2

Lacrisha Ritchey, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 3

Tiffany (Kuhner) and Travis Walker, Highland, a boy, Nov. 5

Taylor Boettcher, New Douglas, a boy, Nov. 6

Kallie and Heath Hoffmann, Alma, a girl, Nov. 8

Sarah and Eric Loddeke, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 11

Kayla and Jacob Etcheson, St. Peter, a boy, Nov. 11

Morgan and Ryan Groom, Nashville, a girl, Nov. 11

Allyn and Nick Bullen, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 12

Melissa Wesling, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 16

Ciara and Bryn Rueter, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 16

Jessica and Bradley Schomaker, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 17

Moriah Hunt, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 17

Shelby and Austin Kuhl, New Baden, a girl, Nov. 17

Tessa Frey, Keyesport, a boy, Nov. 18

Allison and Connor Haar, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 23

Ann Christine Lynn, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 24

Sierra Kluemke, Aviston, a girl, Nov. 25

Alexis and Daniel Goebel, Highland, a girl, Nov. 25

Summer Bequette, Highland, a boy, Nov. 26

Debra and Brent Thole, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 26

Allison and Amir Afshar, Highland, a boy, Nov. 27

Michaela Worthington, Highland, a boy, Nov. 28

Molly and Daniel Edwards, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 28

Caitlin and Matthew Schnell, Highland, a boy, Nov. 29

Mackenzie and Brandon Boatright, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 30

