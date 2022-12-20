Births
Memorial Hospital - Shiloh
Conswayla Frazier-Bosley-Taylor and DeAndre Taylor, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1
Brittany and Aaron Winard, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 2
Brytzy Juarez Hedina and Dalton Schrack, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 2
Anna and Justin Dulle, Aviston, a girl, Dec. 2
Ashley Schroeder and Allan Jaimet, Percy, a girl, Dec. 3
Lauren and Jordan Baum, Smithton, a girl, Dec. 3
Heidi Heitgerd and Kenneth James Jr., Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 4
Jessica and Tucker Schnerre, Edwardsville, a girl, Dec. 5
Gylier Smith and Jamal Williams Sr., Cahokia Heights, a boy, Dec. 5
Mandy and Leonard Burress Sr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5
Kristen and Alex Burke, Germantown, a boy and a girl, Dec. 5
Allison and Donald Francescon, Smithton, a boy, Dec. 6
Brittany and Christopher Metcalf, Percy, a girl, Dec. 6
Shaunyelle Murphy and DeKeithre Moore, Cahokia Heights, a girl, Dec. 6
Mallory and Zach Timmermann, Mascoutah, a girl, Dec. 6
Leslie and Mark Killian, Collinsville, a boy, Dec. 6
Angelina Brown and Dehvion Malone Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6
Jayda Miller and Sheldon Zomphier Jr., St. Libory, a boy, Dec. 7
Abigail and Allen Farmer, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7
Meghan Main and Marshall Sowder, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 9
Destiny Little and Kamron Gray, Centralia, a boy, Dec. 9
Jessica and Wayne Gibson, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 9
Akiya Perry, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 9
Shelby Louveau and Mathew Dash, Sparta, a boy, Dec. 10
Raylynn Stroede and Avery Gasser, Millstadt, a girl, Dec. 11
Michala Harris and Ke’Sean O’Bannon, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11
Rachelle Lawson and Brad Coons, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 11
Savanna Graham and Nathan Wallace, Greenville, a girl, Dec. 12
Julie Dayton, Coulterville, a boy, Dec. 12
Stephanie Lafollette, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12
Rachel and Kyler Childress, Fayetteville, a boy, Dec. 14
Azalya Gambrell and Antonio Tamayo, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14
Jessica Woods, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 14
Keyona Cotton and Jerry Akins, III, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 15
Kaitlyn Kantor and Seth Zimmer, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 15
Melanie and Robert Hill, Scott AFB, a boy, Dec. 15
Krystal Cooper and Stephen Wesselman, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15
April and Gary Parker, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 16
Claudia Bairfield Bailey, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 16
Tristan Juenger and Collin Barrett, Red Bud, a girl, Dec. 17
Christian and Nathan Leadbetter, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 17
Kerrie Turner and Courtney Carter Jr., Lovejoy, a girl, Dec. 17
Erin and Eric Stephens, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 18
Rebecca Lawrence and Christopher Rowlett, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 18
Jessica Rusteberg and Paris Wade, Caseyville, a boy, Dec. 19
Jessica and Anthony Tate, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 19
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital - Breese
Lynette and Hayden Williams, Highland, a boy, Oct. 5
Emily and Logan Mitchell, Highland, a girl, Oct,. 7
Abby and Kyle Detmer, Bartelso, a boy, Oct. 7
Lorena Avalos, New Baden, a girl, Oct. 8
Danielle and Grant Wells, Vandalia, a boy, Oct. 9
Tyra Waner, Pocahontas, a boy, Oct. 11
Jessica Rosol, Centralia, a boy, Nov. 1
Brittney Bracken, Trenton, a girl, Nov. 1
Madison and Justin Kleber, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 1
Kelly Knox, Greenville, a boy, Nov. 2
Helen Smith, Centralia, a girl, Nov. 2
Lacrisha Ritchey, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 3
Tiffany (Kuhner) and Travis Walker, Highland, a boy, Nov. 5
Taylor Boettcher, New Douglas, a boy, Nov. 6
Kallie and Heath Hoffmann, Alma, a girl, Nov. 8
Sarah and Eric Loddeke, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 11
Kayla and Jacob Etcheson, St. Peter, a boy, Nov. 11
Morgan and Ryan Groom, Nashville, a girl, Nov. 11
Allyn and Nick Bullen, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 12
Melissa Wesling, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 16
Ciara and Bryn Rueter, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 16
Jessica and Bradley Schomaker, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 17
Moriah Hunt, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 17
Shelby and Austin Kuhl, New Baden, a girl, Nov. 17
Tessa Frey, Keyesport, a boy, Nov. 18
Allison and Connor Haar, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 23
Ann Christine Lynn, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 24
Sierra Kluemke, Aviston, a girl, Nov. 25
Alexis and Daniel Goebel, Highland, a girl, Nov. 25
Summer Bequette, Highland, a boy, Nov. 26
Debra and Brent Thole, Lebanon, a girl, Nov. 26
Allison and Amir Afshar, Highland, a boy, Nov. 27
Michaela Worthington, Highland, a boy, Nov. 28
Molly and Daniel Edwards, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 28
Caitlin and Matthew Schnell, Highland, a boy, Nov. 29
Mackenzie and Brandon Boatright, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 30
Comments / 0