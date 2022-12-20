ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January

Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January

There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute, full-body workout that's on Zoom.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Thursday Forecast

Thursday Forecast

What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is preparing to continue a holiday tradition using military might. Support small...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area

Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area

The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. Exit ramp closed on SB 170.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm

Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm

With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Brendan Lally is the singing florist, and he’s busier than ever!

ST. LOUIS — This talented musician and singer has graced many people’s living rooms, parties, events, and even front lawns! During the pandemic, he brought light and love to all by performing outside on porches and patios! He’s truly providing a wonderful array of songs to enjoy – what a great gift that is unique and memorable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

MODOT works to clear roads this morning

MODOT works to clear roads this morning

This morning, MODOT is most concerned about the harsh cold and wind. Fox2News meteorologist John Fuller, on the other hand, claims 40 miles per hour is expected today. Wind gusts will make driving dangerous on the roadways until around noon today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wedding bells are ringing at Boulevard Bride

Wedding bells are ringing at Boulevard Bride

When you say yes to a Boulevard Bride wedding gown, you get to ring a bell. What Are You Doing About It? Thursday Night Homeless …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE

