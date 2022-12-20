Read full article on original website
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights
Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights. South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Review: Sinse's Rainbow Belts Strain Underwhelms With a Lack of Flavor
The strain is normally a favorite among cannabis connoisseurs
Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January
There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute, full-body workout that’s on Zoom. Extra Credit Fitness Gives Free Workouts For January. There are no excuses for not getting into shape this new year. Extra Credit Fitness is a 45-minute,...
Thursday Forecast
What are you doing about it? International Sweets, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is preparing …. The North American Aerospace Defense Command is preparing to continue a holiday tradition using military might. Support small...
Tim’s Travels: Step into Another World at The Enchanted Forest Treehouse
ST. LOUIS — Tim gets away for a bit at the Enchanted Forest Treehouse in Union, Missouri. See how you can get away for a winter retreat!
Extreme cold blows into the St. Louis area
The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. The Midwest storm meteorologists have been tracking for days has swept through the area. It brought some snow and bitter cold temperatures. Exit ramp closed on SB 170.
Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm
With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are swelling. Last-minute grocery shopping ahead of winter storm. With extreme cold and snow about to hit the St. Louis area through the Christmas holiday, lines at grocery checkouts are...
Late-night windchill near Top 10 coldest marks in St. Louis history
An arctic blast rocked St. Louis on the second night of winter, and it could very well be one for the record books by the time it ends. Late-night windchill near Top 10 coldest marks in …. An arctic blast rocked St. Louis on the second night of winter, and...
A New Hotel Opening in Missouri on the “Book Now” List
A brand new hotel in Missouri is opening in 2023, and it makes the list of new US hotels you'll want to book now. What is this hotel? Where is this hotel? Let's answer those questions for you... According to the travel website travelawaits.com, the 21c Museum Hotel in St....
Brendan Lally is the singing florist, and he’s busier than ever!
ST. LOUIS — This talented musician and singer has graced many people’s living rooms, parties, events, and even front lawns! During the pandemic, he brought light and love to all by performing outside on porches and patios! He’s truly providing a wonderful array of songs to enjoy – what a great gift that is unique and memorable.
MODOT works to clear roads this morning
This morning, MODOT is most concerned about the harsh cold and wind. Fox2News meteorologist John Fuller, on the other hand, claims 40 miles per hour is expected today. Wind gusts will make driving dangerous on the roadways until around noon today. MODOT works to clear roads this morning. This morning,...
Blair's Social Second: Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?
Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?. Blair’s Social Second: Are you changing your holiday …. Are you changing your holiday travel plans due to weather disruptions?. Late-night windchill near Top 10 coldest marks in …. An arctic blast rocked St. Louis on the second...
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
Wedding bells are ringing at Boulevard Bride
When you say yes to a Boulevard Bride wedding gown, you get to ring a bell. When you say yes to a Boulevard Bride wedding gown, you get to ring a bell. What Are You Doing About It? Thursday Night Homeless …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
Magic Chef Mansion Plans $1.6 Million in Repairs
The Compton Heights manse shows that home maintenance is a bitch
How to prepare your home for this week's bitter cold
ST. LOUIS — An arctic blast is headed for St. Louis, bringing the coldest temperatures of the year. St. Louis hasn't seen temperatures like this in years, so there may be some steps to take that you are not used to. With the possibility of a flash freeze, Christie...
