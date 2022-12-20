Read full article on original website
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Wisconsin State Patrol responds to nearly 100 vehicle runoffs during 12-hour period
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol had a busy Thursday, as the department was just shy of 150 motorist assists across a 12-hour period. The Wisconsin State Patrol released some statistics regarding the number of calls for service between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. A winter storm is impacting most of the state of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
Frozen road law now in effect for Zones 1 and 2
Wisconsin’s frozen road law is in effect for the northern half of Wisconsin. The WisDOT designates the regions as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which includes U.S. 10 near Stevens Point, along with numbered state and federal highways north of U.S. 10. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?
A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening. So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
Is the state of Wisconsin advising people not to travel Friday — one of the busiest travel days of the year?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Department...
We Energies customers asked to immediately conserve natural gas due to supply shortage
MADISON, Wis. — We Energies customers are being asked to immediately lower their thermostats to help reduce natural gas usage following a “significant equipment failure” affecting one of the company’s suppliers. In a statement on its website, We Energies said the pipeline is one of multiple supplies of its natural gas, but the frigid weather is further complicating the situation....
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
‘Zero visibility’: Highway patrol shares videos of staggering blizzard conditions
(WFRV) – Wyoming’s Highway Patrol shared videos showing blizzard-like conditions and responded to nearly 800 calls for service in twelve hours. The Wyoming Highway Patrol posted multiple videos of the blizzard-like conditions on its Facebook page. On December 21, the conditions outside of Cheyenne were reportedly -18 degrees with zero visibility.
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Residents Of This Wisconsin City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
2 missing people found dead in Northern Michigan
SOUTH BRANCH TOWNSHIP, MI – Two missing people were declared dead after they were found outside a house in Northern Michigan, WPBN/WGTU reports. They were discovered unresponsive outside a South Branch Township home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Crawford County Sheriff Ryan Swope said. They had been missing from Crawford and Roscommon counties since early December.
