Custer, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: More sections of Interstate 90 reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopening Friday, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) is open from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 (eastbound and westbound) from Murdo to Mitchell will reopen at 4 p.m. on...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Second convoy from Wall successfully arrives in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A second convoy of vehicles escorted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol successfully journeyed from Wall to Rapid City in blizzard conditions on Thursday. Each convoy brought approximately 25 vehicles. The convoy took around three hours to make the 50-mile trip due to extremely low visibility.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Interstate 90 now closed from Rapid City to Minnesota state line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the closure of Interstate 90 has now been extended from Rapid City to the Minnesota state line. The DOT says the decision was made after blizzard conditions moved into eastern South Dakota, leading to dangerous conditions...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to cabin fire in Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — No one is injured after a cabin fire in Custer early Friday morning. The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire just south of Custer where they found a 10×12 cabin engulfed in flames. The occupants of the cabin had evacuated the...
CUSTER, SD
amazingmadison.com

No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday

Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
BOX ELDER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Truck catches fire in Rapid City Menards parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of the Menards in Rapid City Wednesday afternoon. RCFD said that they quickly extinguished the fire, and that no one was injured in the incident. The extreme cold had an impact on...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Rapid City 2023

Drenched in prehistoric history and culture, Rapid City lies in the foothills of the gorgeous Black Hills mountains. With its eclectic collection of museums, art attractions, and architectural gems, the South Dakota city serves as a dream destination for explorers. Famed as the 'City of Presidents', Rapid City also houses...
RAPID CITY, SD

