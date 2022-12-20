Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mississippi Press
Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition
BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
Mississippi Press
Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
WDAM-TV
Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
usm.edu
True Grit: Brashears Earned Degree from USM While Juggling Family and Work Commitments, Long Commutes
Never give up , for this is just the place and time that the tide will turn. - Harriet Beecher Stowe. There are 24 hours in a day, and Billie Jean Brashears never wasted a minute of any of them enroute to getting her degree at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), graduating this fall following a school-work-life balancing act comparable to the exploits of famed tightrope walker Charles Blondin.
WLOX
State lawmaker on cop duties: “They are not clinical psychologists and mental health experts”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A seemingly routine police call going bad due to a mental health scenario... One Mississippi lawmaker says it’s time the nation’s mental health crisis takes top priority at all levels of government. That comes on the heels of last week’s tragedy in Bay St....
Mississippi Press
Jackson County school districts among first using solar power to cut costs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- A recent change to Mississippi’s power generation laws, set to take effect in January, will allow over half of the state’s public school districts to start saving money by generating their own solar energy. The new rule, which the Public Service Commission agreed to...
Mississippi man charged with manslaughter following deadly crash in Citronelle
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a manslaughter charge following a deadly head-on crash in Citronelle on Dec. 5. 32-year-old Clayton Geter’s bond was set at $50,000 per the state’s request. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper’s Division is handling the case, according to the Mobile County District […]
WLOX
Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
ourmshome.com
Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023
STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
ourmshome.com
Class 6A All-State: Hubbard, 10 more “Southern Six” players honored
Eleven different players from the “Southern Six” were recently honored with All-State status in Class 6A as announced by The Mississippi High School Activities Association. And one local standout took home the top individual award as well. Ocean Springs senior quarterback Bray Hubbard was chosen as the Overall...
WLOX
PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic in the area. The crash happened between St. Peter Street and Chalmers Drive, just in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says you can expect delays in the area if you’re heading westbound.
Lucedale man indicted, accused of fondling Leakesville nursing home resident
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A former Leakesville nursing home employee was arrested this month, one year after he was accused of abusing a nursing home resident. A Greene County indictment alleges Joseph Cone, 40, unlawfully touched a resident of the Leakesville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on or about July 31, 2021. The State Attorney General’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
