Pascagoula, MS

Mississippi Press

Christmas at the Beau has become a coast holiday tradition

BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Sheriff’s department says farewell to Mike Ezell

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- After four decades in law enforcement -- the last eight at Jackson County’s sheriff -- Mike Ezell said goodbye to his law enforcement colleagues as he prepares to shift his attention to making law, not enforcing it. Ezell will be sworn in Jan. 3 as a...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Cats rescued Thursday in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of cats are safe after being rescued from a property in Stone County. Southern Pines Animal Shelter was called out to help with the animals. The cats were taken from a home that seemed to be abandoned, and had several outlets for the cats...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
usm.edu

True Grit: Brashears Earned Degree from USM While Juggling Family and Work Commitments, Long Commutes

Never give up , for this is just the place and time that the tide will turn. - Harriet Beecher Stowe. There are 24 hours in a day, and Billie Jean Brashears never wasted a minute of any of them enroute to getting her degree at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), graduating this fall following a school-work-life balancing act comparable to the exploits of famed tightrope walker Charles Blondin.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Jackson Co. Board of Supervisors formally opposes Ocean Springs annexation plans

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday evening, the Jackson County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Ocean Springs’ plans to annex two areas in the county. The board voted unanimously against the plans, saying in a resolution it “opposes the proposal to enlarge and extend the corporate limits and boundaries as set out in the ordinance adopted by the City of Ocean Springs.”
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
ourmshome.com

Mississippi State baseball coming back to Biloxi in 2023

STARKVILLE – For the fourth time in the past six seasons, college baseball perennial national power Mississippi State will be playing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Bulldogs are headed back to MGM Stadium in Biloxi, the home of the Biloxi Shuckers AA team, for another round of regular season games.
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Class 6A All-State: Hubbard, 10 more “Southern Six” players honored

Eleven different players from the “Southern Six” were recently honored with All-State status in Class 6A as announced by The Mississippi High School Activities Association. And one local standout took home the top individual award as well. Ocean Springs senior quarterback Bray Hubbard was chosen as the Overall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

PHOTOS: Two cars involved in wreck on Hwy 90 in Biloxi; traffic delayed

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two cars have crashed on Highway 90 in Biloxi Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic in the area. The crash happened between St. Peter Street and Chalmers Drive, just in front of Seashore Oaks Assisted Living. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says you can expect delays in the area if you’re heading westbound.
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay woman accused of stabbing man multiple times

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay woman is facing a second-degree assault charge after allegedly stabbing a man following an argument. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding an assault. According to investigators, the woman, later identified as 47-year-old Christy Womack, and the victim got into an argument. Then Womack produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the Mobile Police Department.
GRAND BAY, AL

