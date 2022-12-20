BILOXI, Mississippi -- During the holiday season, the atrium and promenade inside the Beau Rivage Resort almost take on the feel of a theme park. For more than two decades, the Biloxi resort has been delighting young and old, visitor and resident, with its elaborate Christmas displays. So much so, going to the Beau for Christmas photos has become something of a holiday tradition.

BILOXI, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO