Repeated SMA Treatment With Nusinersen Does Not Result in Consistent Increase in Immune Responses
The findings, say the researchers, confirm that repeated intrathecal injections of the gene-targeting therapy are safe, adding to the limited data on the long-term effect and safety of the treatment approach in neurological diseases. Results of a new study published in the European Journal of Paediatric Neurology show that continuous...
Distinct Molecular Profiles in Younger vs Older Patients With MDS Identified in New Study
The relationship between aging and molecular profiles in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) is not well understood, but the findings suggest that different genetic alterations have distinct prognostic implications in different age groups. Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a heterogenous group of conditions that typically occur in elderly patients, but the relationship between...
Top 5 Most-Read Rare Disease Articles of 2022
The most-read rare disease articles of the year included the topics of new pediatric central nervous system tumor guidelines, graft versus host disease, the contribution of gene variants to pediatric neuropsychiatric conditions, and hope for patients with blast-phase chronic myeloid leukemia. The top 5 most-read articles about rare diseases on...
Overview of Homozygous and Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH)
Eliot Brinton, MD, opens a discussion surrounding the treatment landscape for patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). Eliot Brinton, MD: I'm Dr. Elliott Brinton. I am the president of the Utah Lipid Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. We're actually the only LDL apheresis or lipid protein apheresis center between Denver and the West Coast. And so that tells you that we don't have enough apheresis centers if I have to cover parts of 7 states or so. But it is a pleasure to be here to talk about homozygous FH [familial hypercholesterolemia].
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
Top 5 Most-Read Sleep Content of 2022
The most-read content in sleep this year included articles on narcolepsy, continuous positive airway pressure adherence, and new drugs approved for insomnia, among other stories. The top 5 most-read articles around sleep that were published on AJMC.com included content that focused on managing narcolepsy, approval of medication to treat insomnia,...
Top Articles From Evidence-Based Oncology™ in 2022
In 2022, the most-read articles published in Evidence-Based Oncology™ included the latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the shifting landscape of care delivery. The latest updates in cancer treatments, the promises and challenges of technology, and a look at the...
Researchers Find Genetic Variant Linked With Earlier-Onset Childhood Epilepsy
A specific genetic variant of SCN1A may be associated with earlier-onset epilepsy. Researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) recently discovered a gain-function genetic variant in the SCN1A gene that may be associated with earlier-onset childhood epilepsy. Findings were published in Epilepsia. SCN1A variants are most commonly associated...
Top 5 Most-Read Skin Cancer Articles of 2022
BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year, having been mentioned in 3 of this year’s top 5 articles. Also discussed were a first-in-its-class combination treatment approval and potential indicators of increased skin cancer risk. BRAF mutations were addressed in depth this year on AJMC.com’s skin cancer page, having...
Patient Outcomes Impacted by HoFH
Dr Brinton provides insights regarding prognosis for patients with HoFH. Eliot Brinton, MD: There is a huge impact in terms of cardiovascular disease with FH [familial hypercholesterolemia] in general, and with homozygous FH in particular. That really is the story behind homozygous FH. In simple garden variety hypercholesterolemia, people will get their heart attack or stroke, age 50, 60, 70, 80 [years old], something like that. If they have heterozygous FH, then they're going to get it maybe as early as in their 30s, or 40s, or 50s. Possibly not until they're 60. If someone has homozygous FH, they can have severe cardiovascular outcomes including heart attack, stroke, etc. not only in adolescence, but even in childhood. There are kids that have heart attacks at age 5 or 10 [years old].
Dr Hossein Kazemi on Identifying Eligible Patients With MM for De-escalation
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses emerging tools to use to identify patients with multiple myeloma for de-escalating treatment. M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, speaks about emerging tools in patient assessment for de-escalation treatment for individuals with multiple...
PASI Score Benefits and Limitations
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, provides an overview on the PASI scoring system. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Let's transition into the discussion around treatment considerations. Let's discuss the importance of treatment considerations and patients' perspectives when we're selecting in sequencing treatments. Dr. Lopes, I have a question for you. How does the PASI score measure the level of severity for psoriasis and what limitations exist with using this scoring system in darker skin phototypes that maybe have less diagnosis or clinicians have been less trained around?
Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Promising in CRC, but Long-term Data Needed, Says Dr Kristen Ciombor
Kristen K Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor at Vanderbilt University, explains that results of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in colorectal cancer are promising, but long-term data is still needed. While not yet standard of care, neoadjuvant immunotherapy is showing positive responses in patients with colorectal cancer when using this type of experiemental...
ICYMI: Top Content From Kidney Week 2022
Kidney Week 2022 focused on effectiveness of treatment for chronic kidney disease, health misinformation, and outcomes in chronic kidney disease, among other topics. Kidney Week 2022, which took place in Orlando, Florida, from November 1 to November 6, focused on multiple topics within nephrology care. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) outcomes and treatment were 2 of the topics covered during the conference, and experts in the field also touched on the role of the medical community in disproving health misinformation.
