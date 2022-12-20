Report: Liverpool & Crystal Palace In Transfer Hunt For 22-Year-Old Defender

The Reds continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of the January transfer window.

After a dramatic end to the 2022 World Cup , focus has now started to switch to domestic football and the upcoming January transfer window.

Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders who starred in Qatar for their national teams with Jude Bellingham, Enzo Fernandez , and Sofyan Amrabat all reported to be on Jurgen Klopp’s radar along with Ismael Bennacer of AC Milan.

A new report has emerged today however linking the Reds with a move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo

That’s according to Jeunes Footeux ( via Sport Witness ) who claim that Liverpool and Crystal Palace are in the race for the fullback.

The 22-year-old Frenchman made his move to Turkey from Ligue 1 club Rennes in July 2021 for just €1.15million and has impressed ever since.

According to the French outlet, Lyon are also in the race but ‘competition is tough’ , as ‘many clubs from the Premier League ’ are interested in the player ‘notably Liverpool and especially Crystal Palace’.

It also says that Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ready to place a bid of €16million to try and obtain the services of the France under-20 international.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Calvin Ramsay vying for the right-back spot at Anfield with James Milner and Joe Gomez also able to deputise when required.

Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / sportphoto24

Calvin Ramsay IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It seems unlikely therefore that they would part with such a fee for a backup player with the options they currently have in the squad.

They did spend similar money on Kostas Tsimikas however who has provided Andy Robertson with excellent competition on the other side of the pitch so it cannot be completely ruled out if they think Ramsay would benefit from a loan spell next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |