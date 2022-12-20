ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing charges stemming from Windham schools lockdown

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 3 days ago

A Windham man was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he fired a gun at his home, resulting in lockdowns at Windham High School and Windham Junior High School on Friday afternoon.

Justin Lee Roderick, 27, of Bauer Avenue, is charged in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna with third-degree felony having weapons under disability, first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic and fourth-degree misdemeanor discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court records. The felony weapons charge is due to Roderick not being allowed to possess firearms because of prior felony drug convictions, according to court records.

Windham police responded to a report of a physical altercation at Roderick's home at about 1 p.m. Friday, according to a media release police posted on Facebook Monday. A female who had fled the home was found in the area and based on information she provided, the schools across the street from the home were placed on lockdown.

Roderick came out of his home and was taken into custody without incident at about 2:30 p.m.

According to complaints police filed in court, Roderick had fired the gun inside the home while school was in session. He was under the influence of methadone at the time, according to court records. Garrettsville police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Portage County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

Roderick was released from Portage County Jail on a personal bond following his arraignment.

Roderick is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Man facing charges stemming from Windham schools lockdown

