Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
El Paso police officer arrested for alleged indecency with child, filming in women’s locker room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPPD, 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva, a 3-year veteran at Westside Regional Command Center was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 on four alleged charges. According to El Paso Police, Silva has been charged with Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, Indecency with a Child/Exposure, Breach of Computer Security, and Unauthorized Use or […]
Police ID woman who allegedly stabbed man in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified a woman accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5:32 a.m. officers responded to the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol to a reported stabbing involving family violence. Officers located the 20-year-old […]
