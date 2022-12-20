Read full article on original website
Former Texas A&M Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination
Two weeks ago, Texas A&M quarterback Eli Stowers entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, it was announced that he's taking his talents to New Mexico State. New Mexico State actually confirmed Stowers' commitment to the program in a press release. "A former four-star QB from Texas A&M, @eli_stowers3 is...
The Ugliest City in Texas Award Once Again Goes to the 915
Well, it happened again; El Paso made a very unflattering list. In the past, El Paso has topped the list of least literate city, drunkest city, sweatiest, fattest city, oh, and we also have the ugliest men. Today, El Paso ranks as the "Ugliest City" in Texas, this according to...
KVIA
Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin
EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin. "She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke. In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Las Cruces man held without bond, accused of carjacking pursuit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office has filed a Motion in District Court requesting defendant 36-year-old Adrian Mendez, to be held without bond pending trial on one count of Armed Robbery, three Counts of Aggravated Fleeing of Law Enforcement Officer, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (Deadly […]
San Juan woman switched Versace perfume price tags to $2.98 at Walmart, police say
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of switching the price tags of Versace perfumes to $2.98, documents show. Melissa Lomas, of San Juan, was arrested on a charge of fraud destroy removal concealment writing, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral states that at 4:15 p.m. […]
Feds arrest Colorado murder suspect at U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – Federal authorities in New Mexico this week apprehended a fugitive wanted for murder in Colorado. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it arrested a U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry on Monday. CBP linked to...
El Paso police officer arrested for alleged indecency with child, filming in women’s locker room
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to EPPD, 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva, a 3-year veteran at Westside Regional Command Center was arrested Thursday, Dec. 15 on four alleged charges. According to El Paso Police, Silva has been charged with Attempted Invasive Visual Recording, Indecency with a Child/Exposure, Breach of Computer Security, and Unauthorized Use or […]
Police ID woman who allegedly stabbed man in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified a woman accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in Northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. According to police, on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 5:32 a.m. officers responded to the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol to a reported stabbing involving family violence. Officers located the 20-year-old […]
