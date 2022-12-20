ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

82-year-old killed and husband, 86, hurt when SUV slams into their car, NC cops say

By Simone Jasper
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YO7k3_0jp6hSTP00

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash that left her 86-year-old husband seriously injured, North Carolina officials said.

The couple was traveling through Greensboro when an SUV going in the opposite direction crossed the center line and slammed into their car on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the city’s police department.

The 29-year-old man police say was behind the wheel of the SUV is charged with “driving left of center, driving while license revoked, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle,” officers wrote in a news release.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to Martinsville Road, northwest of downtown Greensboro.

The 82-year-old woman — a passenger in the car — died from crash-related injuries. She was identified as Mary Wyatt Ward of Greensboro.

Ward’s husband had been driving the car and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The SUV driver also went to a hospital, where he remained as of about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, police said.

The day of the crash, officials asked drivers to be cautious, as a section of Martinsville Road was shut down. The street later reopened.

Police continue to investigate the deadly wreck and said “additional charges are pending.”

Officials ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, use the P3 Tips mobile application or visit P3tips.com .

99-year-old killed in head-on crash, North Carolina cops say. Driver charged with DUI

Sisters, ages 17 and 19, die in North Carolina crash, officials say. ‘Heartbreaking’

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a train on Thursday in Moore County. The crash happened on North May Street just north of Southern Pines. The person died from their injuries. The Southern Pines fire department and Moore County sheriff's office responded. The circumstances...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Update: Burlington missing teen found

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Update: Burlington police said a missing 14-year-old boy was found safe and in good health. Qwanell Tinnen was reported missing but was later found, according to the Burlington Police Department.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

16-year-olds arrested, charged in connection to killing of 17-year-old boy on E. 29th St., Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two 16-year-old boys have been charged in connection to the death of a 17-year-old in Winston-Salem. Officers found a 17-year-old boy, Terrance Mason, dead in a grassy area off of East 29th Street in Winston-Salem on Sept. 13, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said that they believe that […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man charged for shooting 15-year-old with a revolver, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been accused of shooting a 15-year-old, according to deputies. Melvin Murphy, 27, is facing several charges in this incident. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Murphy shot the juvenile with a revolver earlier this month at a residence in Lexington. The...
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Wrong-way crash leaves 1 woman dead, 2 seriously hurt, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fatal crash leaves one woman dead in Greensboro Monday afternoon, police say. Gene Reyes, 29, was driving a SUV on Martinsville Street at Hathaway Drive when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another car. The front passenger, identified as Mary Ward, 82, died as...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Danville man killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County. Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene. Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmynews2.com

Lanes of US 29 reopen after crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. All southbound lanes of US 29 are shut down due to a car crash, Greensboro police say. All traffic is being diverted to Market Street at this time. Drivers are to find alternate routes if possible. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Man in Durham hospital after suffering gunshot wound

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot Wednesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Durham officers were sent to the 1200 block of Gilbert Street in reference to a gunshot wound, police said. When they arrived, they found the victim. Police said...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County stabbing hospitalizes 1, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is recovering after being stabbed in Guilford County, deputies say. The sheriff's office reported finding the stab victim Tuesday afternoon. They were located on Green Market Court in Greensboro. That person was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies have not released...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Man Arrested for Stealing School Bus

A Hurt man was arrested in Pittsylvania County this morning for stealing a school bus. At 6:41 deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Spring Road in Hurt in reference to a suspicious white male in the proximity of an unoccupied and parked Pittsylvania County school bus. As Deputies...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Crash claims 2 lives

Two Claudville, Virginia, women were killed Wednesday in a two-car crash on North Carolina 103, near Slate Mountain Road. Montana Joan Hodges, 26, and Paulette Ashlyn Wright, 23, each died on the scene when the vehicles they were driving smashed head-on shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Fletcher Pipes. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
CLAUDVILLE, VA
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
20K+
Followers
477
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy