82-year-old killed and husband, 86, hurt when SUV slams into their car, NC cops say

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash that left her 86-year-old husband seriously injured, North Carolina officials said.

The couple was traveling through Greensboro when an SUV going in the opposite direction crossed the center line and slammed into their car on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the city’s police department.

The 29-year-old man police say was behind the wheel of the SUV is charged with “driving left of center, driving while license revoked, and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle,” officers wrote in a news release.

Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to Martinsville Road, northwest of downtown Greensboro.

The 82-year-old woman — a passenger in the car — died from crash-related injuries. She was identified as Mary Wyatt Ward of Greensboro.

Ward’s husband had been driving the car and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The SUV driver also went to a hospital, where he remained as of about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, police said.

The day of the crash, officials asked drivers to be cautious, as a section of Martinsville Road was shut down. The street later reopened.

Police continue to investigate the deadly wreck and said “additional charges are pending.”

Officials ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, use the P3 Tips mobile application or visit P3tips.com .

