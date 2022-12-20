ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerously cold weather is hitting much of the US. How to safely heat your home

By Moira Ritter
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A blast of dangerously cold weather is heading toward much of the United States.

The National Weather Service predicts that “many will experience much below average temps this week, ~20-30° or more below,” according to a Dec. 20 tweet. Wind chill is expected to make it feel even colder and blizzards are expected in some parts of the country.

Winter Storm Elliott , “could become a bomb cyclone over the Midwest later this week and bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Great Lakes as well as high winds to the East Coast,” The Weather Channel reported.

Experts are urging Americans to stay warm, but they’re also warning that heating a home the wrong way can pose a serious fire threat. Home heating is the second- leading cause of house fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Here’s how the USFA suggests you heat your home — safely — during winter weather.

Space heaters

If you use a space heater to keep your home warm, you should take these steps to prevent fires:

  • Leave at least 3 feet of space between your heater and anything that can catch fire (bedding, clothing, curtains).
  • Ensure that your heater has an automatic shut-off.
  • Make sure your heater is turned off while you sleep or if you are not in the room.
  • Don’t use extension cords or power strips. Instead you should plug your heater directly into a wall outlet.
  • Make sure your heater comes from a recognized testing lab.

Fireplaces

If you rely on a fireplace to heat your home, you should take these steps to prevent fires:

  • Use a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace to keep embers and sparks inside.
  • Don’t put paper in your burning fireplace.
  • Make sure your fire is completely out before going to sleep or leaving the home.
  • Keep ashes at least 10 feet away from your home in a metal container with a lid.

Wood stoves

If you heat your home with a wood stove, you should take these steps to prevent fires:

  • Keep your stove at least 3 feet away from anything that could catch fire or burn.
  • Don’t burn paper in your stove.
  • Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving it unattended, going to bed or leaving the home.
  • Maintain annual professional chimney cleanings and inspections.

Furnaces

If you use a furnace to heat your home, make sure it is inspected every year and be sure to keep it away from anything that can burn.

Kerosene lamps

If you use a kerosene heater in your home, you should take these steps to prevent fires:

  • Make sure your lamp comes from a known testing lab.
  • Ensure your lamp has an automatic shut-off.
  • Go outside to refuel your cooled heater.

