Canyon Lake, TX

Texas man shared over 115K files of child porn to undercover FBI agent

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Canyon Lake man was sentenced to federal prison Dec. 15 after authorities say he shared over over 115,000 files of child pornography to an undercover FBI agent.

Seth Perricone, 48, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty to six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District announced.

Harlingen woman sentenced in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

Perricone shared more than 115,000 files of child sexual abuse material over the internet, beginning in 2012, the USAO.

“Some of which depicted children as young as toddlers being sexually assaulted by adults,” the release stated.

According to a complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, special agents with the FBI were able to locate a device sharing child pornography. The agent was able to download the 115,000 files from the same IP address, located in Canyon Lake. A search warrant was executed at Perricone’s residence and authorities seized devices including a computer with BitTorrent, a file sharing software.

Perricone told agents there was no excuse or justification for his actions, the complaint stated. He was arrested Jan. 26, 2018.

Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized

“This sentencing of 30 years in federal prison illustrates the severity of Seth Perricone’s crimes against innocent children,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division in the release.  “Working with our law enforcement partners, the FBI will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from dangerous predators.”

Along with the prison sentence, Perricone was also ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release, authorities stated.

