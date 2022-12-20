ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday

The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
CHARLESTON, IL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next

The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed

We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan lands interesting transfer QB

J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power

Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey. On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers. Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia

2023 safety Joenel Aguero has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.  According to 247Sports, Aguero is a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the second-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of Massachusetts ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. So, ...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
