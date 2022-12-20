Read full article on original website
Major Ohio State Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC Program
The past few weeks on the recruiting trail have proven difficult for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Five recruits in the Buckeyes' 2023 class have decommitted, and that doesn't even count this past weekend's loss of 2024 five-star quarterback and No. 1 overall prospect Dylan Raiola. ...
College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday
The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Paul Finebaum Predicts 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten Next
The Big Ten made a huge splash this past summer, acquiring UCLA and USC. According to ESPN personality Paul Finebaum, the Big Ten could add a few more programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Finebaum believes there's a scenario where Oregon and Washington follow UCLA and USC to the...
5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama
Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened. The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide." When asked why he decided to join Nick...
Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed
We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia
Kicker Peyton Woodring has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Michigan lands interesting transfer QB
J.J. McCarthy will be Michigan’s starting quarterback for at least another season in 2023, but the Wolverines have landed an interesting transfer to compete for a backup job behind him. Sixth-year quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Michigan from Indiana. Excited for the future. #goblue pic.twitter.com/erixu5V0qT — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14)... The post Michigan lands interesting transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
Kyron Jones Completes the Flip, Signs With Georgia
Kyron Jones, an elite athlete out of North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia
2023 running back Roderick Robinson has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.
Top Ohio State Commit Flips To SEC Power
Buckeyes fans can no longer expect to see cornerback Kayin Lee in scarlet and grey. On Wednesday, the four-star CB flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Auburn Tigers. Lee, a talented corner out of Cedar Grove in Georgia, decided that his heart was in Auburn after multiple visits to the school despite committing to Ohio State back in June.
Joenel Aguero Signs with Georgia
2023 safety Joenel Aguero has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia. According to 247Sports, Aguero is a 4-star prospect. He is also listed as the second-best safety in the country, the second-best player in the state of Massachusetts ...
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. So, ...
Jordan Hall Signs With Georgia
Georgia beats out Alabama, LSU, and Florida for 4-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall.
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
