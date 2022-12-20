ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahachie, TX

Fun Noodle Bar Coming to Waxahachie in 2023

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdXrk_0jp6gjvB00

Fun Noodle Bar is in the works for Waxahachie . The restaurant specializes in handmade noodles and dumplings.

The Fun Noodle Bar menu features appetizers of egg rolls and tempura shrimp. Diners can enjoy steamed dumplings, plus a variety of rice and noodle dishes including ramen.

Fun Noodle Bar has multiple locations across Texas including in Amarillo, Lubbock, and Wichita Falls. What Now Dallas earlier reported that Weatherford will also gain a Fun Noodle Bar, possibly in the spring of 2023 depending on potential construction delays.

The Waxahachie location at 791 N. Hwy. 77 will open in a nearly 2,300-square-foot space, according to a recent project filing. It’s expected to open sometime in the summer of 2023.



