fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
Flight cancelations during winter storm strand Allen High School band in Chicago
CHICAGO — More than 11,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the U.S. on Thursday because of a dangerous winter storm. Thousands more are already canceled for Friday, including a couple dozen from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field. Among those stranded just days before Christmas were some members...
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
fox4news.com
Fans brave the arctic blast to attend Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Some brave souls went out to Amon G. Carter Stadium at the TCU’s campus Thursday night for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between the Air Force and Baylor. Tailgating was canceled, as well as other pre-game events, due to the weather. But fans, traveling...
The Day the Christmas Lights Went On in Dallas
The Mountain Creek area is a beautiful part of the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. Homes are modern and well-maintained, and streets are lined with stately trees. There are large areas of green space allowing for wildlife indigenous in North Texas to flourish. The weekend after Thanksgiving, my neighborhood...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $2.3 Million, This Desirable Home in Dallas Texas Provides Resort Like Living With Both Luxury Indoor And Outdoor Amenities
4206 Alta Vista Lane Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 4206 Alta Vista Lane, Dallas, Texas offers fantastic and dreamy resort like living with both amazing indoor and outdoor amenities such as a pool, spa, fountain, outdoor fireplace and oversized kitchen island. This Home in Dallas offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,792 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4206 Alta Vista Lane, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Alex Perry (Phone: 214 521 7355) and Elizabeth Wisdom (Phone: 214 244 0181) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for full support and perfect service.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler
When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts. Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Midlothian Development Authority Notice
SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the Midlothian Development Authority, will be received in the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065, until 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City of Midlothian for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves approximately 3517 LF of 20” waterline. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Bids are to be addressed to Mike Adams.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
legalsportsreport.com
Cuban Eyes Casino Near Arena Amid Texas Sports Betting Push
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has visions of building a casino near his arena, as the state makes another attempt at legalizing Texas sports betting. Cuban told the Dallas Morning News that he would like to partner with Las Vegas Sands to build a resort and casino to surround the Mavs’ next arena.
3 Texas Cities Are Among The Happiest Places In America
SmartAsset compiled a list of the happiest places in America.
247Sports
Texas staff member Chris Gilbert expected to accept North Texas assistant coaching position
Texas director of high school relations, Chris Gilbert is expected to become the new assistant head coach and tight ends coach at North Texas, according toBruce Feldman. Gilbert was a long-time high school head coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area prior to taking the position at Texas. The news comes just as the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday.
