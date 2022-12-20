SEALED PROPOSALS addressed to the Midlothian Development Authority, will be received in the offices of Midlothian City Hall, 104 W Ave E, Midlothian, Texas 76065, until 2:00 PM, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2023 for the purpose of furnishing all labor, materials and equipment and performing all work required in the construction of the RAILPORT WATER SERVICE IMPROVEMENTS – WARD ROAD TRANSMISSION and other improvements incidental thereto, at which time and place, the proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud and retained by the City of Midlothian for tabulation, checking and evaluation. This project involves approximately 3517 LF of 20” waterline. The project is located in the City of Midlothian, Texas. ONLY PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Bids are to be addressed to Mike Adams.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO