Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
H.E.R.'s Natural Hair Is Her in Her "Purest Form"
Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. is in her "purest form." On Dec. 18, the "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" star showed off her natural hair on Instagram, and fans are going wild. Less than a week after she graced the screen as Belle, the "Closer" singer changed up her...
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Cecily Strong Becomes First Cast Member to Exit "Saturday Night Live" Season 48
The Dec. 17 episode of "Saturday Night Live" wasn't just the last episode of 2022, it doubled as a goodbye to longtime cast member Cecily Strong. Her exit was announced on the official "SNL" Twitter prior to the episode's premiere. "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We'll miss you, Cecily!" the tweet read.
Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas's Whirlwind Romance in Pictures
Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, and their love story is music to our ears. The 34-year-old actor shared the exciting baby news on Instagram on Dec. 20, after confirming her relationship with Thomas in a joint post the month prior. She captioned the...
Naomi Ackie Looks Like Whitney Houston in "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," but Is She Singing?
The star-studded cast of Kasi Lemmons's new flick "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" includes Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci taking on the roles of the iconic Whitney Houston and influential individuals in her life. Ackie is playing Houston herself, and she does a tremendous job at it. Not only do the two look strikingly alike, Ackie captures many of Houston's mannerisms while portraying her strength, her struggle, and, above all, her ability to change the game of music forever. With such comparable looks comes the question of whether the voice comes along too. Though Ackie makes the perfect person to pick up the role of Houston, is she actually belting out the songs featured in the movie? The short answer is no.
Jenna Ortega Reveals the Line on "Wednesday" She Refused to Say: "I Was Blown Away"
Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix's "Wednesday," expertly embodying the character in all her gothic glory. The show has been a massive success by all accounts, becoming Netflix's second-most-streamed debut show after "Stranger Things" season four, largely thanks to Ortega's performance. But according to Ortega, some of Wednesday's lines weren't originally up to her standards.
Ian Lara's "Romantic Comedy" Proves Comedians Can Be Off-the-Cuff and Still Keep Up With the Times
We've all probably heard the saying "growth and comfort can't ride the same horse." And in the comedy world, there are way too many OGs who refuse to evolve — we all know who they are. The truth is, what we find funny does change over the years — like it or not — because we are always evolving as a society. Good comedy is able to take a clever stab at something very relevant. That's no easy task in today's cultural climate, and yet rising comedy star Ian Lara has managed to strike the right chord when it comes to mastering it.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
J Lo Is Peak 2000s in an Ultra-Low-Rise Leather Skirt and Corset Top
With 2023 just around the corner, it's time to get ready for even more Jennifer Lopez. She has a new movie, "Shotgun Wedding," out Dec. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, in addition to a forthcoming studio album, "This Is Me . . . Now," which is set to be released sometime in 2023. When she dropped the teaser trailer for the latter, it conjured up all sorts of nostalgia for fans because it pays tribute to her "This Is Me . . . Then" album from 2002.
Billie Eilish Celebrates Her 21st Birthday in a Santa Micro Minidress
Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-packed bash at Sunset at EDITION in West Hollywood, decked out in a holiday festive Santa costume. The pop star fit right in with the ambience in the party room, decorated with glowing Christmas trees, a red sleigh mounted for photos, shimmering disco balls, and mistletoe hung from the ceiling. The dress code was merry to fit the theme, and Eilish even blew out candles on a three-tier candy cane cake.
Adrienne Bailon Puts Marriage to the Test in New Reality Series "Love for the Ages"
Adrienne Bailon is back with a new reality TV series like nothing you've ever seen before. "Love For the Ages" explores how far married couples will go to keep their unions intact. Bailon puts them to the test by giving them the ultimate hall pass when the couples are asked to remove their rings and date younger partners. The show is a powerful social and psychological experiment sparked by the current trend of age-gap couples, something Bailon can personally relate to.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Epic Throwback Photo With "Legend" Jennifer Coolidge
Sarah Michelle Gellar is missing "The White Lotus" as much as the rest of us, but she has a unique memory with one of its stars that most of us definitely don't share. On Dec. 16, Gellar posted an epic throwback photo with Jennifer Coolidge — who plays the show's iconic antihero Tanya McQuoid — along with a fun memory. "#flashbackfriday," she wrote. "When you are missing having a new #whitelotus episode to look forward to, but you will always have the memory of the time you went dancing all night with the legend that is @theofficialjencoolidge (complete with smeared and sweaty makeup)."
Lizzo's New "Wolf Cut" Comes With a Set of Shaggy Bangs
From the finger-wave mullet and curly cornrows to a voluminous fauxhawk on the red carpet, Lizzo has been serving showstopping hairstyles all year long. In a TikTok video posted on Dec. 20, the "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer added one more mesmerizing look to her beauty repertoire: the wolf cut.
Kate Winslet Opens Up About Being Body Shamed After "Titanic": "Apparently I Was Too Fat"
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the "Titanic," Kate Winslet is opening up about how she was treated by the public and media early on in her career. Winslet played the protagonist Rose, an upper-class woman and love interest to Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), marking the actress's prominent rise to fame. But her success also came with criticism over her body. On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Winslet spoke to host Josh Horowitz about the "awful" body shaming she experienced during interviews and in the media.
