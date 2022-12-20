Early National Signing Day 2022: Where Nebraska's top 2023 football prospects have signed

By Nathan Charles

Nebraska has averaged right around a dozen products for the past few seasons that have been rated by the various recruiting services. But for the hometown Huskers, they’ve been unable to keep several of those players in the state. There are some Class of 2023 recruits that are heading out of state, but Nebraska is keeping more inside its boundaries than it has in a while.The biggest get was No. 1 recruit Malachi Coleman, the 4-star receiver from hometown Lincoln East. Long considered a state with talent limited to the line of scrimmage, this year’s group includes perhaps the greatest quarterback recruit in state history, a wide receiver and a tight end.

Here's a look at the top recruits in the state and where they signed on Wednesday. Rankings are based on the composite of 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.

1. 4-Star Wide Receiver – Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East) - Nebraska (signed)

Coleman committed to Nebraska but reopened his recruitment and narrowed his decision down to Colorado and Nebraska but re-committed and signed with the hometown Huskers on Wednesday. He came on strong at the end of his sophomore season and began to draw attention from across the country to the point where more than 20 Division I programs offered him a scholarship. He dealt with injuries this past fall, played in just eight games and had just 31 catches. But despite those numbers, and relatively unimpressive numbers last year as well, his measurables have made him the top-rated recruit out of Nebraska by every service in the industry.

2. 3-Star Quarterback – Zane Flores (Gretna) – Oklahoma State (signed)

The Dragons’ signal caller will graduate from Gretna having led the program to a vacated Class A title in 2021 then back to the title game again this fall. Flores set the Nebraska record in career passing with 9,163 yards, 82 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s got just 393 yards as a runner but has picked his spots well and scored 29 touchdowns with his legs. Flores authored the greatest comeback in Nebraska history when he brought Gretna back from down 37-14 with just under eight minutes remaining in a Week 6 win over Bellevue East. His skill set should fit in quite well with Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.

3. 3 and 1/3-Star Tackle – Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) – Nebraska (signed)

Gottula was a major piece in a Southeast offensive line that averaged 200 rushing yards per game and over 330 yards of offense total. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, he has the size that would attract most programs, and his list included Iowa, Iowa State, Clemson, Notre Dame and Kansas State. He hasn’t wavered since the hiring of Matt Rhule and could be a part of a new commitment to the Husker running game.

4. 3-Star Athlete – Kade McIntyre (Archbishop Bergan) – Oklahoma (signed)

McIntyre hails from the smallest school on this list but has the stats to back it up. As a do-it-all player for the Knights, McIntyre has amassed 576 rushing yards, 1,758 receiving yards and 35 total touchdowns. Defensively, he’s made 197 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 and 1/2 sacks. Although his numbers took a step back as a senior, Bergan was a different team without older brother Koa and several other pieces for the 2021 championship squad. At Oklahoma, he looks to be a slot player who can once again show his abilities in the Sooners’ high-flying offense.

5. 3-Star Tight End – Ben Brahmer (Pierce) – Iowa State (signed)

Brahmer is simply one of the best pass-catchers to come out of Nebraska regardless of whether he’s a tight end or a wide receiver. At Pierce, he won two state titles and played in four title games as a tight end who provided blocks for a potent running attack and stretched the defense as a receiver in every direction. He sent a state playoff record with 12 catches and 251 yards in the C-1 title win over Aurora and capped a career that included 197 catches, over 3,500 yards and 45 touchdowns. Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell got a steal when he flipped from Nebraska to the Cyclones earlier this month.

6. 3-Star Defensive End – Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South) – Nebraska (signed)

Noonan was another early Husker commit who gave a verbal to Scott Frost six months ago and stuck with NU through Mickey Joseph onto Matt Rhule. In his senior season, Noonan tied for ninth in the state with 6 and 1/2 sacks. Those were part of 48 total tackles and five other tackles for loss. Any success he can have for the Blackshirts would be a welcome addition to a unit that has struggled to rush the passer. Maverick is the son of former Husker Danny Noonan, a former All-American in Lincoln who went on to be a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

7. 3-Star Wide Receiver – Ben Ngoyi (Lincoln High) - Iowa State (signed)

Ngoyi’s size at 6-4 and 188 pounds attracted all kinds of attention but it was Matt Campbell and Iowa State, which has had recent success with big receivers, who earned a verbal commitment. Playing at Lincoln High, a program that has struggled to keep up with other Omaha and Lincoln teams, limited his career numbers. So, too, did some nagging injuries this past fall that kept him out of two games. In two years as a regular in the lineup, he caught 37 passes for 655 yards and eight touchdowns. Ngoyi won a bronze medal in the Class A high jump and reached 6-4 at last May’s state meet.

8. 3-Star Guard – Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) – Nebraska (signed)

Sledge makes it three guys up front, along with Gottula and Noonan, who have been committed for months and stuck with the Big Red through the coaching change. The 6-4, 270-pound O-lineman said yes to the Huskers in February then was the centerpiece of a Prep offensive line that averaged 218 rushing yards per game and 300 total yards of offense this past fall. As far as everyone at Prep knows and can check on, Sledge is the first freshman to start for the Junior Jays in the long history of the program.

9. 3-Star Tackle - Brock Knutson (Scottsbluff) – Nebraska (signed)

Knutson is the biggest recruit out of Nebraska listed by the various recruiting services. At 6-7 and 285 pounds, Knutson was a road grader for two 1,000-yard backs at Scottsbluff and an overall offense that generated over 3,000 yards on the ground, 915 through the air and scored 406 points. He played his first three years at Mitchell then came over to Scottsbluff where the Bearcats made a run at a Class B title, ultimately losing in the semifinals. Knutson was a state shot put qualifier as a sophomore and has wrestling in his blood by way of three state championships for his father and two by his grandfather.

10. 3-Star Wide Receiver – Jaylen Lloyd (Omaha Westside) – Nebraska (signed)

Lloyd is one of the latest Husker commit on this list, giving a verbal to the new staff on Saturday. At 5-10, 165 pounds. he doesn’t command much of a presence getting off the bus. But get him in between the lines and he’s unstoppable. Lloyd caught 44 passes for 784 yards as a senior, an average of over 17 yards per catch, and found the end zone five times. He will also compete in track and field as a Husker and follow in the footsteps of his mom, Dalhia, who was an All-American trickster for the Big Red. Jaylin won the Class A long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash at the state meet in May and was also the national long jump champion at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in June.

11. 3-Star Tackle (247/Rivals) - Mason Goldman (Gretna) – Nebraska (signed)

As recent as Lloyd’s verbal was to the Huskers, Goldman’s was even more recent, announcing his decision on Monday, less than 30 hours away from the early signing period. Goldman stands at 6-6, 260 pounds and was one of Zane Flores’ primary protectors up front on offense and one of the primary stoppers on defense. His 17 tackles for loss were the best on the Dragons roster while his 53 total tackles were sixth. Where he translates in college is something the new staff will figure out when he arrives on campus.

12. 3-Star Defensive Lineman (247/Rivals) – Rocco Marcelino (Creighton Prep) – Princeton

Marcelino garnered attention from schools mostly outside the Power 5 and went the academic route by choosing Princeton last summer. With just nine tackles and two TFLs, Marcelino wasn’t asked to make plays so much as occupy blockers and give teammates a chance to make the plays. His best asset is his quickness. Marcelino was clocked at a 4.8 40-yard dash last summer and reportedly embarrassed some O-line recruits at a Husker Pipeline Camp.