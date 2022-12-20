ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice, MN

willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
willmarradio.com

Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker

(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
BECKER, MN
mprnews.org

Google’s plans to build data center in Becker fizzle

Tech giant Google is no longer moving forward with plans to build a data center in the central Minnesota city of Becker. In filings with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission last week, Xcel Energy said it has terminated its agreements with Honeycrisp Power LLC, a Google affiliate, after the company failed to provide a notice to proceed with the project.
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota

WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
WILLMAR, MN
kfgo.com

Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest

WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
ISLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Santa Parade Canceled Due to Extreme Weather

SARTELL (WJON New) - Santa won't be rolling down the streets of Sartell Thursday night. The Sartell Fire Department says after consulting with Santa and Buddy the Elf, they've made the tough decision to cancel the 2022 Sartell Santa Tour. The fire department says with the next couple of days...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. They plan to open tentatively at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. -- The Sartell Santa Tour is canceled. The Sartell Fire Department reminds everyone to restrict travel to essential travel only....
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Federal jury indicts Maple Grove man for violent carjacking at Blaine grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man charged in connection to the armed carjacking of a father and daughter at a Blaine grocery store in September was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury.Justin Kittleson, 20, of Maple Grove, allegedly targeted the two victims as they left Cub Foods and were loading groceries in their car.MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me": Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpointCourt documents say Kittleson shot at a 60-year-old man who was trying to protect his adult daughter from the suspect. A 9mm casing was found on the ground.Kittleson was charged in late September with one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.Officers were able to identify and locate Kittleson using surveillance video footage and with help from the public. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Christmas is meant as a time to spend with family and this week our central Minnesota entertainment guide will feature several family activities everyone will enjoy. Read more in The Weekender!. 1. Cross County Skiing. Waite Park. Bundle up and hit the ski trails as...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
