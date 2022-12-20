Read full article on original website
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith
Zonya Ann (Samberson) Smith, 59, of Brownwood, passed from this earth to be with Our Heavenly Father, December 20, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Crossway Baptist Church in Crowley, Texas at 10 a.m.
Brownwood Community Church Opens Up GriefShare To Community
Griefshare, a ministry of Church Initiative, is an organization focused on counseling those who have lost loved ones. Griefshare groups can be found in churches all across the country, and even at Brownwood Community Church. “This is a sharing, educational, support opportunity for anyone who has lost a loved one....
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 21
December 22-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm. January 2 – Extension Office Closed for New Year’s Holiday. 8-14 – Brown County Youth Fair. 16 – Extension Office Closed for...
DIANE ADAMS: Train heists and jail breaks
Back when robbing trains was a real thing, not just a Bugs Bunny trope, an attempted train heist took place on the night of June 9th, 1898, in Coleman County. Four robbers, loaded up with dynamite and guns, enacted a plan to stop the train when the fireman disembarked to throw the track switch. They hid in a ditch, emerging to fire shots into the air when the train came to a halt.Their plan did not go smoothly, and the robbers were forced to flee without any loot.
David Odell Ferguson
Service for David Ferguson will be held in the Summer of 2023. David Odell Ferguson was born May 16, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas, to Roy Pleasant “Pete” Ferguson and Winnifred Loraine “Shorty” Ferguson. David was a resident of the Brownwood area throughout his life. Still, since the age he could drive, “home” was Acuna, Mexico. David served in the Army National Guard as a Track Vehicle Mechanic and was considered an expert with the M-16 Rifle. He was a follower of Christ and took his testament and love for the Lord to Acuna, sharing with anyone he could. David was a trailblazer, not conforming to society’s pressures and living every day to the fullest. David was a charmer with blue diamond eyes, a smile that could light up any room, and he could demand a presence when needed. Often when making friends, he’d say, “Hello, I’m David. Would you like to meet some good people!” He was the life of the party up until his final days. David was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. His family and friends held a special place in his heart. David will be dearly missed, but the life lessons he taught those who knew and loved him will be remembered forever.
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood announces Employees of the Quarter
The Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood Facebook page posted the above information regarding its Employees of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Brown County Home Solutions to serve as cold weather shelter from 5 p.m. today through Tuesday
Due to inclement cold weather, Brown County Home Solutions will open its doors to those needing a warm place to shelter at 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 22) and remain open through Tuesday, Dec. 27 due to the frigid temperatures. According to Brown County Home Solutions, there will be no...
Pam Willson
Pam Willson, age 66, of Brookesmith passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice House in Abilene. A Celebration of Life for Pam will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Slaymaker officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Johnny Everett Schwab
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. Johnny was born to Duane and Hilda Schwab in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated from Brownwood High School. Johnny is survived by his four children, John Schwab, Jacob Schwab, Ryan Schwab and...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
Wind Chill Watch Issued for Brown and Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for all of the KOXE listening area, and most of West Central Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash
LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m. According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas. Carr was driving west on...
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
123 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 123 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 123 positives this week, 9 were PCR, and 114 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 54 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Real Estate Report November 2022
Statistics from November real estate sales in Brown County have been released by the Heartland Association of Realtors. Some of the highlights:. *** Total Closed Sales: 31, down 20.5% from November 2021. *** Median Sales Price: $180,000, down 27.3%. *** Median Price per Square Foot: $126.66, up 6.7%. *** Closing...
Court Records 12/22/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage license was filed between December 16 through December 21:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from December 16 through December 20:. Citibank N.A. vs. Nancy J....
Two Indicted on Capital Murder Charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the followed press release shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday:. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a home in the 700blk of Ave C regarding a report of an unresponsive juvenile. That evening, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.
