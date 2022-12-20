Read full article on original website
Fiesta Bowl Position Battles: Michigan LBs vs. TCU RBs & TEs
This is the 4th in our series of position battle matchup previews for the Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal, you can read all entries and other preview info HERE. LB: Junior Colson (SO); Jimmy Rolder (FR) LB: Michael Barrett (SR); Kalel Mullings (R-SO) Watch out for Linebackers with jersey...
Four-star QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU
Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Day frame for the 2023 recruits across the nation. TCU has already started looking to the future, however, with four-star quarterback Marcos Davila announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Thursday, becoming the first prospect in the Class of 2024 to choose TCU. The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Midland, Texas currently plays his high school football at Midland Legacy.
2022 Season Recap: TCU Soccer
The Frogs had another excellent season in 2022 under head coach Eric Bell, making the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament and finishing in the top 10 for the 3rd straight season. TCU also made it to the Big 12 tournament championship game after victories in the quarter and semifinals over Kansas and Oklahoma respectively. TCU soccer continues to be one of the premiere programs in the nation, finishing the 2022 season with an overall record of 14-5-5 and a 5-1-3 record in conference play.
Frogs O’ War Podcast: Recruiting Roundup
Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs have set the recruiting trail ablaze. The early signing period opened on Wednesday and the TCU Horned Frogs saw 23 commits officially join the Frog Fam for the Class of 2023. It was a phenomenal haul for the Frogs, ranking in the Top 20 classes nationally and 3rd in the Big 12. The transfer portal has also been prosperous so far as well, already with four former SEC players moving to Fort Worth looking to become instant contributors. Russ & Anthony take a look at the historic class and the impact the new Frogs could have in 2023 and beyond. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays - we’ll be back next week with our podcast preview of the Fiesta Bowl Playoff Semifinal vs. the Michigan Wolverines.
Early Signing Day: TCU football signs 23 players
The TCU football team had a strong Early Signing Day on Wednesday, finalizing commitments with 23 athletes in what has become a top-20 recruiting class for the Horned Frogs. TCU saw all but one of its commits sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, with the lone exception being four-star safety Warren Roberson, who remains committed to the program. National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
JUCO CB Mason White commits to TCU
TCU’s Class of 2023 began rounding into form on Wednesday, with almost every commit submitting a National Letter of Intent to finalize the recruitment process. The Horned Frogs received an added bonus Wednesday afternoon, as JUCO cornerback Mason White was revealed to have signed an NLI with TCU at Mt. San Antonio College. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the second JUCO recruit for the Horned Frogs in the Class of 2023.
