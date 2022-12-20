Miami man sentenced for NYS gas station skimming scheme

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in federal court, a Miami man was sentenced for his role in a gas station skimming scheme that took place in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery Counties.

Between December 2015 and July 2018, Arley Gonzalez, age 28, conspired with others to commit access device fraud by building skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.

He used information from these devices to create fraudulent credit and debit cards that were used to obtain money orders, gift cards, cash, and other things of value.

Gonzalez will spend 27 months in prison and must forfeit $247,000.

