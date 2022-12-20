ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NY

Miami man sentenced for NYS gas station skimming scheme

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghJKF_0jp6ddf200

ALBANY, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in federal court, a Miami man was sentenced for his role in a gas station skimming scheme that took place in Albany, Broome, and Montgomery Counties.

Between December 2015 and July 2018, Arley Gonzalez, age 28, conspired with others to commit access device fraud by building skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.

He used information from these devices to create fraudulent credit and debit cards that were used to obtain money orders, gift cards, cash, and other things of value.

75-year-old gets prison time for stabbing man

Gonzalez will spend 27 months in prison and must forfeit $247,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

IPD arrest 5 people after fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police have arrested five people after a series of alleged forgeries and check frauds. Police say the group of five allegedly stole over $25,000 from a local housing agency over the course of several weeks. Police arrested Tyrie K. Gray, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, on...
ITHACA, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Florida man to spend over two years in NY prison for role in skimming scheme

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Miami, Florida man will spend the next 27 months in a New York Prison after being convicted for his role in a skimming device conspiracy. Arley Gonzalez, age 35 pleaded guilty back in May of 2021. As part of t hat plea, he admitted that between December 2015 and July 2019 he was involved in a device skimming scheme that stole customer information from gas station customers.
MIAMI, FL
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue Extreme alert in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue Extreme alert for Friday, December 23 through Tuesday, December 27. HATAS explains "real feel" temperatures are expected to drop into single digits.
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy