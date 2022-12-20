Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
KMZU
Christmas Bird Count at Four Rivers Conservation Area
Kansas City, Mo. – Birds will need to hunt harder for food in western Missouri’s natural areas this winter, as the summer drought reduced seed and fruit production by plants. Teams conducting the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC) on Dec. 14 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Four Rivers Conservation Area found a high number of species, but low bird numbers within the species counted. The drought affected the count, said organizer Mark Robbins, ornithology collection manager at the University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute.
933kwto.com
Get Statewide Road Conditions Here: Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect for all of the Ozarks
1:50 p.m. UPDATE: Multiple crashes have shut down lanes along I-44 from the Oklahoma state line to near Cuba. There’s been a crash involving multiple vehicles, including tractor trailers, blocking eastbound Interstate 44 east of Lebanon. The wreck is at the 143 mile marker past the Stoutland exit. Both...
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
KFVS12
Missouri winter weather latest
Crews battled frigid temperatures at a house fire Friday morning in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Transformer fire, downed power line leads to more than 2K without power in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A transformer fire at an Ameren substation, along with a downed power line, left more than...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kansascitymag.com
Why Missouri rebranded this problem fish
Our taste buds savor the flavor of pan-fried tilapia, blackened salmon, marinated catfish filets or a buttery sauteed halibut. Now, a new fish is flopping its way onto the menu. Asian carp are sometimes called “silent invaders” of the fishery world. The massive fish are known for enthusiastically leaping from...
houstonherald.com
Governor signs executive order ahead of winter weather, extreme cold
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting today. The order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations...
northwestmoinfo.com
Holiday Energy Usage Tips From Ameren Missouri
Missourians have decorated their homes for the holidays, but if you want to stay off of Santa’s naughty list, you’d better watch out by monitoring your holiday energy usage. Shelly Harmon, manager of energy efficiency at Ameren Missouri says…. In addition, the company encourages you to change out...
ksgf.com
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
KFVS12
Mo. DHSS offers tips for staying safe in extreme cold
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerously low temperatures are expected to reach single digits with potentially life-threatening wind chill values expected as low as -35 degrees. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. We issued a First Alert...
Watch Internet Star Frankie MacDonald’s Epic Missouri Storm Alert
It's not a winter storm until internet superstar weatherman Frankie MacDonald says it is. Better brace yourself if Frankie's right as he's just issued his urgent warning about Missouri's part of the incoming winter storm. There's a reason why Frankie MacDonald has over a quarter million followers on YouTube. Nobody...
939theeagle.com
Winter storm and wind chill warnings for mid-Missouri take effect on Thursday
The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under two warnings, which both take effect on Thursday. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that the warnings have been issued by NWS offices in St. Louis, Pleasant Hill and Springfield. A winter storm warning for mid-Missouri will take effect from 6 am tomorrow through midnight tomorrow. A wind chill warning will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon on Saturday.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
KMOV
What to do in power outages during cold weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MoDOT nearly 1,000 employees short ahead of winter storm, asks drivers to stay clear of plows
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation has crews on the roads across the state for this week's winter storm amid a widespread staffing shortage. "So, as we've been saying for the last several months, as we prepare for winter operations, MoDOT is nearly a thousand employees short of where we would like to be when we go into 24/7 winter operations," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Michelle Forneris said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Comments / 0