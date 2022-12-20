Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Snow and extreme cold are headed to Mid-Missouri on Thursday. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking subzero temperatures for the rest of the week. Several Mid-Missouri entities are announcing closures for Thursday to stay ahead of the storm. All local closings and delays can be found here, ABC 17 will The post Several Mid-Missouri centers, offices and schools close Thursday for winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol gives update on winter weather response
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E gave an update on their winter weather response. As of 8 a.m. on Friday, December 23, troopers handled:. If possible, they ask that you limit your travel Friday and give plenty of room for the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the roads.
kjfmradio.com
Prepare cattle for frigid temperatures
MISSOURI — Extremely cold weather is forecast for the days before Christmas, putting cattle at risk. Temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit are predicted, with the wind chill factor much lower in many parts of Missouri this week. As temperatures drop, producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe...
Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The snow and dangerously cold temperatures are expected to return to Mid-Missouri this week. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team issued a Weather Alert Day for Thursday over the conditions. There are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the potential winter storm. One thing many people won't want to The post Prepare yourself and your pets ahead of potential winter weather across Mid-Missouri this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
What to do in power outages during cold weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Utility companies are preparing for possible power outages in the wake of the upcoming winter weather storm. Ameren Missouri said it’s bringing in more bodies to help. They will have people working 24-7 monitoring the grid starting tomorrow in case outages happen. Ameren Missouri...
AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As frigid temperatures roll in across Mid-Missouri, AAA says there are some ways homeowners and renters can prepare to prevent costly expenses further down the road. ABC 17's Stormtrack Weather Team forecasts snow and extreme cold Thursday heading towards Mid-Missouri. "With our first sort of wintery blast that we're gonna see, it The post AAA advises residents to prep homes ahead of winter weather appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Dairy farm gets ready for winter weather
The Shatto Dairy Farm is getting ready for a winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions to Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cold weather checklist from Missouri American Water
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — As below freezing temperatures and precipitation loom over the state Missouri American Water provided a checklist of steps to protect plumbing and prevent high water bills. Be prepared. Know the location of your main water shut-off valve. Turn off and drain your irrigation system. Eliminate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weather Authority Alert for dangerous cold and possible travel impacts Thursday night through Saturday
Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. This is for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills, along with the chance of accumulating snow and travel impacts. A powerful Arctic cold front will blast into our area on Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop rapidly behind...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Very High Flu Activity Forces Nursing Home to Stop In-Person Visits Over the Holidays
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s very high flu activity has forced a nursing home to stop in-person visits over the holidays. Residents at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in northern Missouri won’t get to have visitors in-person for Christmas. Administrator Katie Link says the change is due to an outbreak of influenza in the community, and with a few residents.
kmaland.com
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
KFVS12
Mo. DHSS offers tips for staying safe in extreme cold
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dangerously low temperatures are expected to reach single digits with potentially life-threatening wind chill values expected as low as -35 degrees. Prolonged exposure to the cold can lead to serious health issues including frostbite, hypothermia, and in extreme cases, death. We issued a First Alert...
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
KFVS12
Mo. State Highway Patrol Troop C responds to nearly 300 calls for service during winter weather storm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol worked through the night due to the winter weather in the Heartland. The MSHP has been keeping followers up to date on their Twitter page. From midnight to 6 p.m., on December 22, Troop C has responded to 282 calls for service.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
Comments / 0