vermontbiz.com
Leahy designates $10 million for Champlain College
2023 Omnibus Bill Bolsters Facilities for Experiential Learning and Innovation. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College(link is external) will receive $10 million in congressionally directed spending as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill thanks to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) The funds are intended to support a new STEAM building and capital improvements as the College expands its STEAM programs, including continued growth of Champlain’s renowned cybersecurity and digital forensics programs, focused efforts in health and the bio-life sciences, and preparation for high-tech careers that foster being more human in a digital world.
UVM Home Health & Hospice president announces she will step down Jan 1
Adrianne Johnson Ross, president and chief operating officer at the University of Vermont Health Network's Home Health & Hospice(link is external), has announced she will be stepping down from her position on Jan 1 after six years in various leadership roles at the organization. Christine Werneke, who has been serving...
PC Construction begins work on Middlebury Resource Recovery Center
Facility will turn food and beverage waste into renewable energy. Vermont Business Magazine South Burlington-based PC Construction joined New Hampshire's PurposeEnergy last Friday to officially break ground on the Middlebury Resource Recovery Center (MRRC), which will convert residual materials from food and beverage manufacturing into renewable energy and cleaned effluent.
Meredith Niles appointed to lead UVM's Gund Institute as acting director
Meredith Niles, associate director of the Food Systems Research Center at the University of Vermont, has been appointed acting director of UVM's Gund Institute for Environment(link is external), effective Jan 1. Niles will lead the institute, a research center that operates in collaboration with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, until...
State issues permit to Casella to require innovative treatment of PFAS contaminates at Coventry landfill
Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the issuance of the final Pretreatment Discharge permit by Watershed Management Division to Casella Waste for the continued authorization of the New England Waste Services of Vermont (NEWSVT) landfill in Coventry to discharge (collect and transport) leachate to the Montpelier Wastewater Treatment Plant.
GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue
GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
Anne Cramer retiring from Primmer Piper law firm Dec 31
Anne Cramer, shareholder at Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, has announced she will retire from the Burlington-based law practice, effective Dec 31. Cramer has enjoyed a 40-year career at the firm during which she has remained at the forefront of health law. She made a name for herself as a frequent lecturer on groundbreaking laws.
