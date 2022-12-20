Read full article on original website
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
Texas woman accused of scamming online boyfriend out of $1.2 million, used money at casinos: report
Lorraine Rew, 46, of Texas, is accused of scamming an Indiana man she was involved in a relationship with over the internet out of $1.2 million, a report says.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Florida pastor, son arrested in alleged $8 million COVID relief fund scam
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they fraudulently obtained more than $8 million in federal COVID relief funds, according to an NBC News report.
Missouri’s ‘Most Dangerous Lake’ Just Claimed 2 More Lives
It's one of the most beautiful parts of Missouri, but sadly it's also one of the most dangerous lakes for various reasons. Sadly, there are multiple reports that the Lake of the Ozarks has just claimed 2 more lives. KSDK is one of the many media outlets reporting that two...
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Missouri Man Says He Heard Bloodcurdling Screams from these Woods
What would you do if you were out in the middle of the woods and suddenly you heard a scream that sent chills down your spine? That happened to a man in southeastern Missouri recently and the bloodcurdling screams aren't the scariest part of his story of what's been happening in the woods near him.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion
Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
Texas man busted hauling $13M in cocaine through Indiana in record seizure, authorities say
Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, 50 was arrested after investigators in Marion County, Indiana, discovered 130 kilos of suspected cocaine inside a semi-truck he was driving.
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
Seven Men Executed for Rape in 1951
image of the Martinsville 7Photo bybing.com/search?q=image. Francis DeSales Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Luther Hairston, Joe Henry Hampton, Booker T. Miller, and John Clabon Taylor were seven young men executed in Virginia in 1951 for the rape of a white woman. These men were also known as the Martinsville 7 They ranged in ages from 18 to 37. Their accuser was a 32 year old white woman named Ruby Stroud Floyd.
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
Florida drug dealer mails himself 18 pounds of meth. Return address got him caught, feds say
He called to ask why his package was late, officials say.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Utah offers rare apology over 'disturbing evidence' of cover-up of rape claims against trooper
The Utah Department of Public Safety has apologized for not conducting a proper investigation in 1990 into allegations that a Utah Highway Patrol lieutenant raped and threatened a 13 year-old-girl years earlier.
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department
Teen on saying goodbye to her dad before he was executed: 'We were able to get everything off our chests'
Khorry Ramey entered the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri, on Tuesday morning to visit her father, Kevin Johnson, for a final time. The prison guards would not allow them to embrace, but the 19-year-old was permitted to bring her 2-month-old son, Kaius. Ramey said Johnson wept. "We had a...
