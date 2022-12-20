ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend

Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled

YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Look: Disturbing NFL Fan Video Is Going Viral Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a big gain before tossing the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wideout then attempted to throw the ball back to Mac Jones for some reason.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments

Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
Heckled Patriots fan speaks publicly on viral Raiders game incident

The New England Patriots fan that was relentlessly heckled at a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium is speaking out publicly for the very first time. A video of Jerry Edmonds, a longtime Patriots fan, went viral, following the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Raiders. In the video, a Raiders fan could be seen pointing and yelling in Edmonds’ face in a confrontational manner.
