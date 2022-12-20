Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Report: Popular NFL Channel Will Likely Be Cancelled
YouTube will reportedly pay $2.5 billion per year for "Sunday Ticket." With that sale, only one of the Red Zone programs will likely continue. DirecTV previously held the rights to "Sunday Ticket," but now that the program is moving to a streaming platform, DirecTV's long-running Sunday Ticket Red ...
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Willie McGinest Arrest For Brutal Attack: Off NFL Network; Out of Patriots Hall of Fame?
New England's three-time Super Bowl hero Willie McGinest is facing legal troubles, perhaps a lost job and scrutiny about his standing in the Pats' Hall of Fame.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Look: Disturbing NFL Fan Video Is Going Viral Wednesday
Over the weekend, the New England Patriots lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a big gain before tossing the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wideout then attempted to throw the ball back to Mac Jones for some reason.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Controversial Comments
Cris Collinsworth didn't shy away from talking about the United States' gun problems during Sunday Night Football this past weekend. The Sunday Night Football analyst brought up the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Collinsworth seemed truly saddened by the fact that the people who allegedly shot Robinson were two teens.
Heckled Patriots fan speaks publicly on viral Raiders game incident
The New England Patriots fan that was relentlessly heckled at a Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium is speaking out publicly for the very first time. A video of Jerry Edmonds, a longtime Patriots fan, went viral, following the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Raiders. In the video, a Raiders fan could be seen pointing and yelling in Edmonds’ face in a confrontational manner.
Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade
Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports. After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday. He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New...
Watch: Franco Harris Interview After Immaculate Reception
Watch the iconic interview after one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' greatest moments.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care
Former professional football player Ronnie Hillman made his NFL dreams come true during his early 20s. The Compton, Calif., native launched his career in college as a player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His run with the university earned him a spot in the NFL Draft picks two years into his college career.
