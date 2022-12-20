ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers get additional SNAP benefits in December

By Marianna Cabness, Aliza Chasan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdvIP_0jp6d42y00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding.

“These additional benefits have continued to help struggling New Yorkers keep themselves and their families fed throughout the pandemic and now in the face of higher grocery prices due to global inflation,” Hochul said. “The $234 million for SNAP will provide relief to New Yorkers in need during the holiday season and cold winter months when household budgets are especially strained.”

Enrolled households will each get a supplement of at least $95, officials said. SNAP households outside of New York City should see their benefits posted by December 22, officials said. SNAP households in NYC should see their benefits posted by December 28. The supplemental benefits are expected to continue through February 2022.

Scammers draining SNAP accounts of all benefits, officials warn

Payments will be issued directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts. Unused benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month. Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of Oct. 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment*
1 $250
2 $459
3 $658
4 $835
5 $992
6 $1,190
7 $1,316
8 $1,504
For each additional member $188 +
Off the Beaten Path: Chocolate is Self-Care

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing emergency supplemental benefits in April 2020 to households receiving less than the maximum monthly SNAP benefit amount. The agency worked with the federal government after New York State’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021 to secure the maximum amount for SNAP households until the federal declaration of a public health emergency expires in January. More than 1.6 million New York households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, participated in SNAP in October, an increase of just over 2% from October of last year, according to the governor’s office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 45

amanda martin
3d ago

excuse me single mother of three here.. I also work two jobs even with my snap benefits so quit running your mouths my kids deserve to eat too we're not all jobless smh leave the judgin to Jesus would ya

Reply(3)
13
Live Life
3d ago

God Bless America and the hell with the working class who need help. Keep giving free money. People will never work. For seniors yes they should be taking care of not the ones that sit on their butts all day and hang on corners.

Reply(12)
21
CantaffordBrandon
2d ago

having worked for social services majority of people on snap do have a job and pay taxes into the program that is there to help. My issue is people crossing the border that get it automatically with no way of checking eligibility. We all assume they are poor and in need but I don't no how many times people would come into WIC with Prada bags driving a Mercedes and claim no income, speaking another language. I myself in summer applied and was denied by $21 😒

Reply
3
 

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
