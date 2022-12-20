Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
The Bakery Former Pittsburgh Steeler Legend Franco Harris Owned
It's not quite something one might predict, but per Restaurant Business Online, many NFL players turn to the restaurant business after retirement. This rapidly increasing trend likely began with former Baltimore and Indianapolis Colts player Donnell Thompson, who quit the game early to franchise a McDonald's, Denny's, and a Checkers & Rally's. To prepare, Thompson worked for free at McDonald's for six years, simply hoping to learn the ins and outs of the business — enough to one day open a franchise. Another former Baltimore player took a slightly different approach; instead of franchising an existing restaurant, he opened his own BBQ joint in Maryland (via Food Market). The store pays homage to his early days, as it's lined with football memorabilia.
Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are soliciting sale offers for the franchise and its assets, and a recent report revealed how many interested bidders there will be. According to a few reports, bids to purchase the historic NFL franchise are due on Friday, December 23. NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reports that there will be somewhere between 5-7... The post Reporter reveals how many groups will bid on Washington Commanders appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
NFL World Reacts To What Obama Said About Steelers Legend
Legendary NFL running back Franco Harris passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 72. The Pittsburgh Steelers legend helped lead the organization to four Super Bowl titles during his illustrious career. After news of his passing broke, tributes started pouring in for the Hall of Fame back. Former...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
Top 5-Star Recruit 'In Contact' With Deion Sanders, Colorado Despite Being Committed Elsewhere
Deion Sanders might be on the verge of adding a potential-packed recruit to his secondary at Colorado. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is currently committed to Miami. However, he has not yet signed with the Hurricanes. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported this week that McClain has been in contact with Sanders.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Look: The Schools With The Most 5-Star Recruits Committed
We finally know who has the most five-star recruits with early signing day just about over. To nobody's surprise, Alabama has the most (six) but is followed closely by Texas, which has four. Miami, Oregon, and USC have three five-star recruits in each of their classes, while Oklahoma and Texas A&M have two.
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris
The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Joe Greene: Death of Steelers teammate Franco Harris is like 'having a nightmare'
Joe Greene dreamed of welcoming his good friend Saturday into the small fraternity of Pittsburgh Steelers players who have had their numbers retired by the franchise. Then, Greene was awakened Wednesday morning to the news that Pro Football Hall of Fame contemporary Franco Harris had died in his sleep. Harris, 72, passed away two days before the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and three days before his number will be retired at halftime of the Steelers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Huge Recruiting Move
Deion Sanders appears to be on the verge of a massive recruiting flip. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach has already landed some premier players in Boulder. Now, he could be on the verge of adding another one. Cormani McClain, the No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class, has not...
Willie McGinest Arrest For Brutal Attack: Off NFL Network; Out of Patriots Hall of Fame?
New England's three-time Super Bowl hero Willie McGinest is facing legal troubles, perhaps a lost job and scrutiny about his standing in the Pats' Hall of Fame.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Jerome Bettis Reacts To Death Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris
The football world is mourning the loss of Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris. The Pittsburgh Steelers icon passed overnight, according to Harris' son. It's difficult to come up with a peer who has meant as much to the Steelers as Harris did. But a good point of comparison ...
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders Underwent Several Foot Surgeries in 2021
Over the years, professional athletes have become comfortable opening up about their personal lives to fans. From decorated gymnast Simone Biles discussing her mental health struggles at the Tokyo Olympics to figure skating champion Gracie Gold announcing she would seek professional help, athletes prove that anything can affect anyone. Now, this leads us to our next famous subject — Deion Sanders.
Former Broncos RB Ronnie Hillman’s Family Asks for “Prayers” While He’s in Hospice Care
Former professional football player Ronnie Hillman made his NFL dreams come true during his early 20s. The Compton, Calif., native launched his career in college as a player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His run with the university earned him a spot in the NFL Draft picks two years into his college career.
