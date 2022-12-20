ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Former Fresno judge arrested on domestic violence charges, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

A former federal judge is out on bail after an arrest in Fresno County.

82-year-old Oliver Wanger was booked into the Fresno County Jail early Saturday morning, accused of felony domestic violence.

He posted bail and was released after about two hours.

He has a court date set for March 2.

Wanger was a judge from 1991-2011.

Wanger's attorney, Peter Kapetan, released a statement, saying: "I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a pillar of the community and an icon of the legal profession. As a former federal judge for the United States District Court, he was thoroughly vetted by the FBI and has an impeccable record. Throughout his 82 years, Mr. Wanger has donated

his expertise for the benefit of this community and has given countless hours to local charitable concerns. It is unfortunate that he has had this allegation leveled against him. There are two sides to this allegation and, as his attorney, I remain hopeful that an objective review of the facts will mandate that no charges be filed. However, if charges are filed, Mr. Wanger will vigorously defend himself

and we expect total vindication."

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

