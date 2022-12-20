ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault. Photo Credit: HudPost

Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).

Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello and Jewett Avenue in Jersey City around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Fieros then appears to reach into his waistband and pull out a handgun. Rumors circulated that the driver stole the gun from the teens, however, police said that was not the case.

Bullets struck a 15-year-old boy who was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen days later, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The handgun was also found to be stolen, she added.

Darris Edwards
3d ago

Our kids are different these days. They get away with Murder. They act if they are untouched. Now when Adults stand their ground the teenagers get sympathy. Not to sound rude but the line has to stop somewhere. Regardless where the Gun came from I applaud 👏 the Driver. now if the driver would have gotten shot then what another Teenagers get a slap on the hands. Sad but......

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Served them right, the wolf's thought they had an easy prey, but the prey bit the wolf's. I don't care were the gun came from the right people were hit. got some hooligan's off the street for a while. 😊👍

MR212
3d ago

If I’m on the jury for the shooting, he’s getting off he might go up for the stolen gun depending on the video I see kids got a learn they lucky he didn’t kill one of them clearly that was a gang assault!! I’d give him probation for the gun

