Billp2828
3d ago
in America right now if you have the money and proper credit you can purchase a house in any neighborhood you want. if you don't have the money or poor credit then yes you may be turned down for a loan. it doesn't matter what color skin you have it's the same for everyone.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Car Thefts in East Falls Church — “The reporting party had returned to their vehicle and found the door ajar, the vehicle rummaged through and personal items stolen. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered eight additional vehicles had been rummaged through with no items reported stolen, one vehicle had a window damaged and one vehicle was reported stolen.” [ACPD]
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 23, 2022
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 3 articles that were read a total of 10256 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 23, 2022. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
arlnow.com
Arts Focus: Moving Words 2023 competition puts poems on public transit
This column is sponsored by Arlington Arts/Arlington Cultural Affairs, a division of Arlington Economic Development. From theater and dance, to galleries, the arts are everywhere in Arlington… even on the bus!. Poets from around the Beltway are encouraged to enter the 24th Annual Moving Words Poetry Competition that takes...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Multiple power outages in Arlington as winds ramp up
Update at 3:05 p.m. — Numerous small, scattered outages have been reported around Arlington. The number of Dominion customers in the dark is now down to just over 800, with the larger earlier outage since largely resolved. Earlier: Today’s frigid wind storm is just getting underway — complete with...
arlnow.com
Arlington Sheriff’s Office to end ‘voluntary cooperation’ with ICE
The Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the county jail, will be ending voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In a letter to local activists and lawyers, Sheriff Beth Arthur said she will be updating ASCO policy regarding undocumented people after consulting with her attorney. “The ASCO...
WUSA
9 things to do this Christmas weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Dec. 23-25
WASHINGTON — Looking for some fun things to do around town as you wait for Santa's sleigh? Here are events across town to bring loved ones and celebrate the best time of year. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check...
NBC Washington
Tenants Say They Have No Heat as Dangerous Cold Approaches
With dangerous cold on the way, residents in a Northern Virginia apartment complex say they have no heat. Tenants at the Fairmont Gardens Apartments Complex in Annandale say they're not sure if or when the issue will be fixed. Dorian Johnson said she can’t remember the last time the heat...
arlnow.com
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
arlnow.com
Where intra-county gondola travel could work if this aerial transit startup comes to Arlington
We may not get a gondola over the Potomac River anytime soon, but a new startup may make intra-county gondola travel a reality someday. Swyft Cities promises to provide one- to five-mile aerial connections around “densely developed areas, including corporate campuses, airports, universities and tourism districts,” according to TechCrunch, which named the startup the winner of a transit-oriented pitch contest earlier this year.
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: 77 people experiencing homelessness died in DC in 2022
At least 77 people experiencing homelessness died in DC in 2022. The data only reflects deaths through September. Of those that passed away, 45 died of intoxication, 13 of cardiovascular diseases, and 3 of hypothermia. Over half were matched to housing vouchers but died before securing housing. (Justin Wm Moyer / Post)
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WTOP
Fairfax police chief talks about Tysons arrest, domestic crimes and dept.’s future
A Virginia police chief credited the “good police work” of members of Fairfax and Arlington county police departments, which led to the arrest of two suspects at a busy Virginia shopping mall. Fairfax County police Chief Kevin Davis told WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast that an off-duty Arlington police...
fox5dc.com
The Wild, Wild DMV: A collection of weird, heartwarming and beloved animal sightings in the DC region
The D.C. area has seen its fair share of animals that aren't native to the region milling around, most recently with a llama on the loose in Fairfax County. So, what other creatures have been spotted out of place in the DMV?. Llama Drama. The llama, named Colby, was found...
tysonsreporter.com
McLean residents affected by I-495 widening push for possible legislative action
The project to extend the I-495 Express Lanes north toward the American Legion Bridge has been under construction for half a year now, but some McLean residents remain as determined as ever to fight the Beltway’s encroachment into their neighborhoods. Residents along Live Oak Drive in particular have consistently...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old murdered in Alexandria: police
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old was killed in a homicide early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, according to police. Alexandria Police Department was called to the 5500 block of Ascot Court in Alexandra on Wednesday morning at around 5:35 a.m. Police say they found a 17-year-old male inside with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage Stairwell While Out to Dinner With Family
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland, while he was out for dinner with his family. Charles Reynolds, 62, had just finished eating dinner with his family when he was shot about 9 p.m. in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue parking garage, police said.
alxnow.com
Alexandria could force Parker-Gray homeowner to remove unauthorized additions
If you live in a historic district, always remember to get approval from the city before making a modification to your house. One local at 319 North Alfred Street, within the boundaries of the Parker-Gray District, could be forced to remove HVAC piping (item 7) outside of the building after it was installed without the approval of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
WTOP
Beer truck hops over Jersey wall on 14th Street Bridge
A box truck from beer and wine distributor, Hop and Wine, hopped a Jersey wall on the outbound 14th Street Bridge in D.C. just before 3 a.m. Friday. The crash comes on a day that is heavily traveled as people make their way in and out of town for the Christmas holiday.
fox5dc.com
Holiday shoppers fight at Montgomery Mall, 1 woman injured
BETHESDA, Md. - A fight at Montgomery Mall between two women resulted in one of the patrons being sent to the hospital Thursday evening. Officer Carlos Cortes, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the call reporting an assault at the ritzy mall came in just after 6 p.m.
